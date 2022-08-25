Ciara brings the heat in a skimpy leotard in BTS snaps from Jump video shoot

<!–

Ciara shared several behind-the-scenes footage of the video recording for her most recently released single Jump on her Instagram account on Thursday.

The 36-year-old performer showed off her impeccable physique in all its glory as she danced around in a skimpy leotard with her backup dancers.

Jump serves as the lead single from the hitmaker’s upcoming eighth studio album, which fans have been waiting for a long time.

Ciara’s sculpted arms were positioned above her head all at once, giving a clear view of her curvy costume.

The Grammy Award-winning artist’s gorgeous locks were styled in braids that ran down to her waist.

All of her backup dancers in the video wore similar outfits while working on the project.

Jump, as well as the official music video, were released to the public on July 8.

In the clip, Ciara and her backup dancers swapped between nearly 15 different locations while performing different routines. The hitmaker and her team all earned credit for donning different outfits for each setting.

The featurette has since garnered a lot of attention from both critics and fans of the singer.

Jump, featuring Coast Contra, serves as the first single Ciara has released in two years, as her latest song, Rooted, debuted in 2020.

Her most recent studio album, entitled Beauty Marks, was made available to the public in 2019.

The singer eventually started work on her next record and confirmed that she had finished her upcoming eighth studio album last May.

It was then revealed that the singer had signed a new label deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records in conjunction with her Beauty Marks Entertainment.

Ciara then made a statement to: Billboard to express her enthusiasm for the new venture.

“I’m grateful to be able to continue my mission to make the world dance with a team I admire and who are at the forefront of empowering artists,” she said.

The release date of the artist’s upcoming eighth studio album has not yet been announced.