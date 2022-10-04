CIA director Bill Burns says China's Xi has been 'sobered' by Russia's 'poor performance' in Ukraine

Just 100 miles separate mainland China and Taiwan – a distance shorter than the divide between Florida and Cuba – but for decades they have been locked in a diplomatic and political battle for control.

China considers Taiwan a breakaway province that is part of the mainland, but the island insists it is a separate nation with its own democratically elected officials and a permanent army.

It is in the ‘first island chain’ and is surrounded by countries – including Japan and South Korea – that are friendly to the US

Nancy Pelosi and the controversy surrounding her planned trip to Taipei have spotlighted tensions that are slowly reaching boiling point.

The Biden administration has consistently said that they do not support Taiwanese independence and the one China policy that has not changed since Jimmy Carter.

Only 13 countries, including the Vatican, recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation.

But actions by past presidents, including Donald Trump, suggest that the diplomatic situation in the West is open to interpretation, infuriating Beijing.

Taiwan also produces more than 60 percent of the world’s semiconductors – which are essential for the operation of smartphones, computers and the brake sensors in cars.

A conflict between China and Taiwan could plunge the pair into an economic crisis that could lead to a global supply chain collapse.

When and where did the tensions start? Centuries of displacement and friction

Taiwan has changed hands since 239 AD, when Beijing sent an expedition to explore the area and eventually claimed it as its own.

Between the 13th and early 17th centuries, the Hoklo and Hakka Chinese began settling there fleeing hardship and still make up the largest demographic on the island.

It became known as Formosa by European countries when the Dutch established a colony between 1624 and 1661 and the Spaniards built a small enclave in the north of the island in 1626.

In 1662 the island changed hands and was integrated into the Qing Dynasty until 1895 when the Japanese won the First Sino-Japanese War and had to cede the area to Tokyo – then known as Edo.

Modern China was then formed in 1911, after the revolution – and Taiwan insists they were never a formal part.

Japan then surrendered the island after their defeat in World War II, returning control of Taiwan to China — with the support of Western allies, including the US and the UK.

But then civil war broke out between the Republic of China, led by Chiang Kai-shek and the Kuomintang (KMT), and the Chinese Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong.

Overrun by Mao’s forces, Kai-shek and the rest of his government fled to Taiwan in 1949 and dominated politics on the island while the Communists took over in Beijing.

Taiwan becomes an ally of the United States, which was at war with China in Korea. The United States has deployed a fleet in the Taiwan Strait to protect its ally from possible attacks from the mainland.

Kai-shek’s son started a process of democratization when there was an uprising where the rest of the people living on the island started protesting.

Since then, the island has moved to more democratic institutions.

After World War II, civil war broke out between the Republic of China, led by Chiang Kai-shek (left) and the Kuomintang, and the Chinese Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong (right)

The ‘One China’ Policy: The US and Its Longstanding Position on Taiwan

The policy recognizes that there is only one Chinese government and that Taiwan is not an independent or sovereign state.

In 1979, after years of improving relations between the US and China, Jimmy Carter traveled to Beijing to meet with leader Deng Xiaoping and severed formal ties with Taipei.

He closed the US embassy and established formal relations with China.

However, Congress also passed the Taiwan Relations Act. The legislation guaranteed that the US would protect the island and help defend itself – that’s why the US sells them weapons.

Since Carter’s administrations have recognized the policy and have adhered to it.

President Biden has insisted that Taiwan should be independent, but it had to be removed.

In December 2016, Donald Trump spoke to President Tsai Ing-wen to congratulate her on the election win — breaking three decades of policy precedents and enraging China.

Trump noted in the call that the US and Taiwan have “close economic, political and security ties.”

The advance of the US and its willingness to protect Taiwan has weakened relations between Beijing and Washington in recent years and increased friction in the run-up to Pelosi’s visit.

In late July, Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a two-hour meeting, during which Biden emphasized that “United States policies have not changed — but strongly opposed unilateral attempts to change the status quo or promote peace and stability.” throughout Taiwan. Strait.

Xi Jinping fired back at Biden, saying “those who play with fire will die” over Taiwan.

In 1979, after years of improving relations between the US and China, Jimmy Carter traveled to Beijing to meet with leader Deng Xiaoping and severed formal ties with Taipei.

Recent Tensions Between China and Taiwan – And The Back And Back Over Relationships

Chen Shui-bian wa was elected president of Taiwan in 2000, marking the first time in power for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which supports Taiwanese sovereignty and formal independence.

It was a move that marked the beginning of the island’s slow move to attempt to secede from Beijing.

In March 2005, Beijing passed an anti-secession law in March that made Taiwan’s secession illegal.

In April, leaders of Taiwan’s main opposition, the KMT, and the Communist Party of China will meet for the first time since 1949 to try to ease the soured relationship.

In 2008, KMT-backed President Ma Ying-jeou, who favored closer ties with China, came to power and set aside political disputes to negotiate deals ranging from tourism to commercial flights.

But in 2016, DPP’s Tsai Ing-wen won the presidential race on a platform of standing up to China. Months later, Beijing suspended all official communications with Taiwan.

In 2016, Tsai Ing-wen of the DPP won the presidential race on a platform of standing up to China. Months later, Beijing suspended all official communications with Taiwan

Taiwan’s dominance in the semiconductor market – and how a conflict could spark a global crisis

Taiwan produced more than 60 percent of the world’s semiconductors last year, and the industry is now in the spotlight.

The chips allow smartphones, computers and the brake sensors in cars to function.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, counts Apple, Qualcomm, and Nvidia as customers, accounting for 54 percent of global sales by 2021.

TSMC chairman Mark Liu said on Monday, August 1, an economic crisis would arise on both sides of the strait if China and Taiwan entered a conflict.

He told CNN that TSMC factories will be made “non-operational” in the event of a Chinese attack, as the advanced manufacturing facilities depend on connections to the rest of the world.

He stressed it would spark a supply chain crisis that would extend into the US, which last month passed a bill to fix the shortage.