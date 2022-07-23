Church of Scientology asks Supreme Court to stop Danny Masterson’s accusers from suing the church

Scientology seeks help from the Supreme Court to prevent the accusers of ‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson from suing the church.

Masterson’s prosecutors allege that since the group filed formal complaints with the LAPD, the church has “killed (and attempted to kill) their pets), “set fire to the outside of their home” and “posted fake ads claiming of them to have anal sex. sex.’

The church refutes that by saying that because the accusers are former members of Scientology, their problems should be solved at home.

In January, an appeals court in California ruled that Scientology’s confidentiality agreement with its members did not apply in the 2019 lawsuit filed against Chrissie Carnell Bixler, her husband Cedrick Bixler-Zavala, Marie Bobette Riales and two other anonymous victims known as Jane Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2.

Masterson was arrested in June 2020 and charged with three rapes that occurred between 2001 and 2003 at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If convicted of the charges, Masterson could face up to 45 years in prison.

Prosecutor Marie Bobette Riales pictured on her Twitter page. In 2017, she tweeted, “I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson raped me repeatedly. All I seek is justice’

Chrissie Carnell Bixler, another of Masterson’s accusers, pictured on her Instagram page in June 2022. She is married to The Mars Volta lead singer, Cedric Bixler-Zavala

According to the California Court of Appeals, the plaintiffs had left the church and their agreements with the organization.

The Church says that because they were members of the Church, their organizational issues had to be resolved through an internal process.

Now the church is taking their case to conservative majority SCOTUS by asking them to revoke the January decision, which the organization says violates their right to free speech.

In a petition, the church argues, “Opinion arms the First Amendment against religious freedom because it argues that the First Amendment requires restrictions that apply only to religious — not secular — arbitration agreements.”

The criminal trial of Masterson and the alleged victims is scheduled for October.

The church is trying to convince SCOTUS that: “The idea that the First Amendment gives the state the power to regulate the covenant between a church and its congregation couldn’t be more wrong or more dangerous.”

The statement continued: “Religious organizations need this Court to clear any doubt that their contracts — including their agreements to settle disputes before a religious forum — cannot be quashed by the alleged change of mind of one party.”

In June, Masterson’s bid to throw out one of the cases against him was rejected by a Los Angeles judge. The actor claimed that the delay in prosecuting the case had created a bias against him.

Chrissie Carnell Bixler, who dated Masterson for six years from 1996, is one of four women to file a lawsuit this month against the That ’70s Show actor for drugging and sexually abusing them.

Bixler claims that Masterson regularly forced her to have sex with him and that he “went violent” when she refused. The couple is pictured in December 2001

Masterson arrives for a trial before Judge Charllaine F. Olmedo in Los Angeles Superior Court on May 31, 2022 to answer rape allegations

Masterson grew up as a member of Scientology. He told Spin Magazine in 2005, “I’d be a flaming crackhead if I hadn’t studied Scientology.” When asked in the same interview about allegations that the church is a cult, he said, “A cult is a secret society. There is nothing secret about Scientology.”

Jane Doe #1 testified in a preliminary hearing last year that Masterson threw her into his jacuzzi, raped her, then pulled a gun on her and told her, “Don’t say a silly word. You’re not going to tell anyone.’

However, Masterson’s lawyer had alleged that the two had consensual sex. They pointed out that testimony that Masterson had threatened her with a gun had not appeared in an initial police report in 2004.

The woman also claimed that she had to overcome the objections of the church to report her rape to the LAPD in 2004. In addition, all three women testified last year that the Church has a policy that prohibits them from reporting other Scientologists to the police, which prevented them from reporting Masterson earlier.

The church, the judge said at the time, “not only discourages, but also prevents fellow Scientologists from reporting to the police.”

Riales sent this infamous tweet in December 2017

When they applied in 2019, the Church argued that they signed agreements to settle any claims before a panel of Scientologists when they joined, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In a second motion, filed by Masterson, attorneys argued that the allegations made by the two other women were vastly different and deserved separate lawsuits.

It also argued that one of the women’s cases did not meet the definition of “forced rape,” but Olmedo has already ruled that her case does.

Jane Doe #3 described how she woke up naked and Masterson raped her and when she tried to fight him off, he punched and spat at her, calling her “white trash.”

Masterson’s lawyers argued that she only reframed the incident in recent years after another alleged rape that she said failed to lead to charges.

Jane Doe #2 told an LA court last year how he “ravaged me like a rag doll and hit her from behind like a jackhammer.”

Defense attorneys said she knew she was going to his house for sexual purposes, that she voluntarily stayed most of the night, and that she sought a relationship with him that she did not get.

Before each alleged rape, all three said Masterson – who has pleaded not guilty to all charges – gave them a drink after which they felt “blurred” and disoriented.

In an earlier filing to drop the charges, one of Masterson’s attorneys, Sharon Appelbaum, disputed the three women’s stories, claiming there were “inconsistencies” between what they told police and what they said on the witness stand.

“The prosecution has not established that a crime has been committed in any of these cases,” she argued. “We believe that Mr Masterson has been wrongly accused in this case of actions he did not take… Rape has not been proven in any of these cases.

‘Mr. Masterson believes he had “consensual sex” with Jane Does #1 and #2… and that the alleged rape of the third woman “didn’t happen at all.”

Appelbaum has spoken of a “sisterhood” between the three women “who seem to want to take down Mr. Masterson. The communicate with each other. They often speak, even though the police have asked them not to.’

She accused the three – who are suing Masterson in a separate civil suit – of “conspiracy” with each other and “changing their stories,” which she says are “increasingly similar” in recent years.

“All three of these ladies have monetary motives. They have filed a lawsuit against Mr. Masterson,” she said during the preliminary hearing last year.

In response to Appelbaum’s allegations of collusion, Mueller told the court, “I heard from the testimony that it was anything but conspiracy. These were not rehearsed statements. They were sincere.’

And to the claim that there were inconsistencies in the alleged rape records of the three women, Mueller added: “If there’s one thing that’s consistent, it’s that the defendant [Masterson] was consistent in what he did to these girls.”