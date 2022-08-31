Church memorial to plantation owner John Gordon to be torn down after campaign by anti-racism group 

A church memorial to the owner of a Jamaican slave plantation is to be demolished after an anti-racism group campaign.

Dr John Gordon, who died in 1774, is commemorated on a stone plaque in St Peter’s Church in Dorchester, Dorset.

The 250-year-old tribute sparked outrage in 2020 – at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement – when activism group Stand Up To Racism Dorset claimed the plaque’s text was ‘morally wrong’ and ‘commemorated slavery, racism and murder’ . ‘

The 5ft memorial says Gordon is buried nearby and praises the Scottish slave trader how the Scottish slave trader stopped a ‘dangerous rebellion’ led by slaves in the Caribbean in 1760. Five hundred slaves were killed during the uprising.

It reads: ‘A large group of n*****s who had lost heart and finally gave in to their faith in his humanity.’

The vicar and churchwardens asked the Church of England’s Consistory Court two years ago to allow them to remove the existing monument because the words on it run counter to the message the church is trying to convey. The monument will be taken to a nearby museum.

Despite allowing the removal, the judge ruled that the plaque should be removed replaced by another memorial to Gordon. It is unclear what will be included in the replacement tribute and when it will be erected.

Ruth Arlow, Chancellor of the Diocese of Salisbury, in her role as Consistory Court judge, issued a 10,000-word sentence authorizing the removal of the monument.

She claimed the monument was “explicitly and fundamentally contrary to the message of inclusion” in the church.

The judge said she believed the public benefit of removing the monument would outweigh any damage the removal would cause to the church.

She argued, “Even with a sensitive contextualization of its history, the tone and content of this monument so explicitly and fundamentally conflict with the message of inclusion and welcome at the heart of the mission action plan for this church that this option is not adequate.” would address the needs of the petitioners (the pastor and churchwardens).’

The Diocese of Salisbury told Mail Online on Wednesday that the removal of the monument was a ‘welcome decision’ and that the plaque will be looked after at the Dorset museum next to St Peter’s.

The church worked “tirelessly and diligently,” weighing several options before deciding to remove the plaque, which showed “they support and embrace ethnic minorities,” the diocese claimed.

The Church of England has guidelines for parishes to encourage them to make their church communities safe and inclusive for people of all ethnicities and the decision to remove the plaque is a sign of success in the journey to eradicate racism in the church. rowing. .

St. Peter’s Church also released a statement in response to the decision, reading: “We are delighted with this verdict which we believe is the most appropriate outcome for this truly exceptional monument.

“The memorial explicitly praises the action of brutally crushing a slave revolt, using a totally unacceptable racist term, so it contradicts our goal of being an inclusive church, welcoming everyone as made equal in the image.” from God.

The church added: ‘We are grateful to Dorset Museum for agreeing to lend the monument, preserve it and make it accessible to those who wish to see it.’

However, it still remains unclear what the church will replace the monument with as the diocese has not answered that question in their communication with Mail Online.

Church authorities had voted to remove the monument in 2020, but the decision had to go through formal legal proceedings. The parish church board instead placed a temporary covering over the stone to censor the controversial text

The plaque sparked complaints from anti-racism activists in 2020, during the height of the global BLM protests. Stand up to racism Dorset had written a letter to church authorities asking them to take action.

“This plaque is morally wrong. To commemorate and condone slavery, racism and murder is morally wrong,” said David Rhodes, a member of the activist group. BBC two years ago.

“We can’t change the past or the history, but we can change the future,” reiterated Mona Elkotory of the South West Dorset Multicultural Network at the time.

Conservation groups had suggested that the church post a statement at the memorial to indicate the church’s opinion of the wording rather than removing it.

John Gordon was born in Sutherland, Scotland, in 1728 and was a lawyer for the Ellis family in the 1750s.

Together with another lawyer, he took over the administration of the Greencastle and Newry Plantations in Jamaica, which produced rum, sugar and coffee. He owned 416 slaves.

The slaves staged a revolt in 1760—known as Tacky’s Revolt after the slave who led it—because of their ill-treatment, leading to one of the most brutal oppressions of its time. The revolt resulted in the death of about 400 slaves.

Some rebels were killed on the spot, while others were captured and then executed in gruesome ways.

Two ringleaders were reportedly burned alive and two others were hung in metal cages until they starved to death.

In the end, the slaves had little choice but to surrender and Chancellor Arlow says in her judgment that they sent a delegation to Gordon, which led to him negotiating for them and having them deported from Jamaica, although their freedom was still not guaranteed. was granted.

Gordon returned to Britain and died in Dorchester in October 1774, aged 46.

The plaque in his honor is on the wall opposite the south entrance of the 15th-century church and is quite prominent, with a carved urn on top and the family coat of arms below.

In April of this year, the government of Jamaica honored the leader of the uprising by declaring April 8 as National Chief Takyi Day.