Church judge bans a son’s ‘X’ kiss on his parents’ tombstone

A church judge has banned an ‘X’ representing a kiss from being placed on a headstone, calling it “excessively casual and informal.”

Frederick and Doreen Champion’s son, Nigel, wanted an ‘X’ and two sculpted swans on his parents’ headstone at St Mary’s Church in Great Chart near Ashford, Kent. But an objector challenged the inclusion of the designs.

Commissioner General Robin Hopkins, who heard the case, allowed the swans but said that while the kiss was “loving” in tone, it was “extremely casual and informal.”