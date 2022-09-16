Chucky actress Jennifer Tilly, 64, looks youthful in baby blue during the Elizabeth Taylor Ball

Academy Award-nominated actress Jennifer Tilly looked glamorous at the Elizabeth Taylor event on Thursday.

The Child’s Play star wore a shimmering blue tulle dress with ruffled sleeves. Her makeup was done classically, consisting of black mascara and red lipstick for an extra pop of color to her look.

Co-stars in attendance included Paris Jackson, who reunited with friend Evan Ross, and tap, tap… BOOM! actress Alexandra Shipp.

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation was established in 1991 to raise awareness and funds to help prevent and stop the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Paris is currently ambassador of the foundation.

For a Good Cause: The annual gala celebrates the organization, along with honorable stars who have contributed greatly to stopping the spread of HIV and AIDS

Tilly gears up for the return of her hit series Chucky.

Chucky is about to wreak havoc again in the second season of Don Mancini’s series, based on the killer doll that made its debut in 1988’s Child’s Play.

After getting caught up in the Video Nasty era, Chucky, voiced by Brad Dourif, came out the other side in 1998’s Bride of Chucky, which was the genius addition of Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany.

Now, after several other films, the pair are back together in Chucky, and the actors behind them have discussed Chucky’s legacy, including revealing what their most iconic moment of the entire franchise has been.

Loving Chucky: Tilly reminisced about her 24 years working with Dourif as part of the Child’s Play franchise and their one favorite moment of all, which is also one of the most bizarre and comically surreal moments of the entire saga, seen here in the movie Liar, Liar (1997)

Tilly reminisced about her 24 years of working with Dourif as part of the Child’s Play franchise and their one favorite moment of all, which is also one of the most bizarre and comically surreal moments of the entire saga.

“It was a lot of fun because the way we work, Brad and I were in adjoining cubicles, so we improvised, and I improvised, because she hasn’t been an adult for so long. “Do you have a rubber?” and then Brad improvised ‘Rubber? Look at me baby. I’m all rubber,” so they had unprotected sex, which led to an unplanned pregnancy, which is a lesson for the kids… Doll sex is different from real sex, but it’s a lot of fun, especially when it’s with Brad. ‘

She gave a tour of her character’s home in the series, from room to room, and offered a behind-the-scenes look at the show’s upcoming episodes.

Have fun: “It’s so much fun,” Tilly previously told ComicBook.com about her role in the series. “One of the things I like about her in the series is that she’s actually kind of starting to get splintered. She’s making a spiral and she’s almost… I kind of see her as Cybill, kind of, here in the movie The Getaway (1994)

“It’s so much fun,” Tilly previously told ComicBook.com about her role in the series. “One of the things I like about her in the series is that she’s actually kind of starting to get splintered. She’s doing a spiral and she’s almost… I see her a bit like Cybill, a bit. She has these different personalities as she gets more delusional and more unhinged and it’s pretty fun playing such a crazy person. I mean, not fun. It’s really fun, but I just love the direction she’s taking. There are also some poignant moments. I mean, she’s in love. She wants to be loved. I mean, isn’t that what we all want?’

Tilly is one of the mainstays of the franchise returning for Chucky’s second season, along with Alex Vincent and the roles of Andy Barclay from the original two Child’s Play movies and Chucky’s first season, and Christine Elise, who played Kyle in Child’s Play 2 and again in the first season of the series. Brad Dourif will, of course, return to voice the titular killer doll, while Devon Sawa will also return for season two, this time with a new character.

Chucky Season 2 returns to SYFY/USA Network on October 5, 2022.