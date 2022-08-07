Chuck Schumer, the ‘Happy Worrier,’ Delivers

But the Democrats pointed to the approval of the long-sought Medicare authority to negotiate lower drug prices as something that would appeal to voters, along with the general feeling that the Democrats were finally getting things done on Capitol Hill. Relishing the prospect of reminding voters that Republicans had voted against the drug pricing measure, they forced Democrats to withdraw a proposal that would have capped the monthly cost of insulin for private insurers to $35.

They also pointed to the climate change provisions as a huge leap forward, though not as far as Democrats had initially hoped to reach before Mr Manchin forced the party to scale back its goals.

“It’s a landmark climate bill, and it wasn’t on the scoreboard a month ago,” said Massachusetts Democrat Senator Edward J. Markey, a leader on climate issues. “Senator Schumer, who works with Manchin, has succeeded in extracting the key climate determinations we need. It’s not all we wanted, but it was what we needed to start this effort to lead the rest of the world.”

Democrats also got some help from Republicans. Not only did the Veterans Act blunder play into their hands, but Democrats said a threat by Mr. McConnell to freeze the microchip account if Democrats continue with the party climate and tax law, backfired by motivating Mr. Manchin to compromise after to strive.

“Anytime you threaten a bill you support because you can’t get anywhere else, you’re in a bad position,” said Maryland Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen. “It just looks bad. It was so grossly political.”

While being hammered from the left, Mr. McConnell was also struck from the right for being too accommodating to Democrats on bills such as the microchip measure and the gun measure. But Mr. McConnell also has his eye on the midterm elections, and he knows that Republicans need suburban voters who may be knocked out by hasty obstruction.