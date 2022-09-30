Chuck Schumer joked Republican Senator Roy ‘is a ‘descendant of Aaron Burr’

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer jokingly accused Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of being a descendant of Aaron Burr after a statue of Harry Truman replaced one of Alexander Hamilton on Capitol Hill.

Burr shot and mortally wounded Hamilton in the July 1804 duel at Weehawken, New Jersey.

Schumer was picking on Blunt after a statue of former President Harry Truman, from Blunt’s home state of Missouri, replaced a statue of Hamilton, from Schumer’s home state of New York, in the Capitol rotunda on Thursday.

‘Sen. Schumer found out the Hamilton statue was being removed from the Rotunda and at the bipartisan barbecue luncheon jokingly accused Senator Roy Blunt of being a descendant of Aaron Burr,’ a source familiar with the conversation told DailyMail.com.

Schumer, a lifelong New Yorker, also saddened Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar over the move.

Klobuchar and Blunt are the chairmen and ranking members of the Senate rules committee, which handles things like placing statues in the Capitol building.

Hamilton’s statue was moved down one floor in the Hall of Columns. He was an exception in the Rotunda for being the only member who was not a former president

Schumer, on the Senate floor Thursday, joked with Klobuchar that, as Senate Majority Leader, he couldn’t keep a statue in the rotunda and worried what the press would do when they found out about the move, according to a report. source familiar with it. conversation.

Each state contributes two statues to the National Statuary Collection, a group of 100 statues housed in various locations around the Capitol.

Missouri legislators chose Truman to represent their state. He replaces an 1899 statue of former Sen. Thomas Hart Benton.

Statues of presidents are traditionally placed in the rotunda, the room that sits below the dome of the Capitol and is a highlight on visitor tours.

Hamilton, one of the founding fathers and the first US Secretary of the Treasury, was a rare exception to the presidential rule.

But, despite being the subject of a hit musical, it couldn’t hold its place in the room where the presidents sit. He was kicked out of his vantage point one floor below.

The Truman statue became the 10th presidential statue in the rotunda, joining George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, Andrew Jackson, Ulysses S Grant, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, and Dwight Eisenhower.

Burr (above) became Hamilton’s political rival when he ran for governor of New York in 1804. Hamilton died the day after he was shot in the duel.

Schumer (left) was taking pity on Blunt (right) after a statue of former President Harry Truman, from Blunt’s home state of Missouri, replaced a statue of Hamilton, from Schumer’s home state of New York, in the Rotunda of the Capitol on Thursday.

The seven-foot-tall, 1,000-pound bronze statue of the former president was unveiled Thursday.

“It’s great for us today to see him now in the building he loved, in a democracy he loved, and in a world that did so much to design, create and make what it is today,” Blunt said at the event.

The statue depicts Truman, who was famous for enjoying long walks, in mid-stride in his trademark double-breasted suit and glasses.

Clifton Truman Daniel, Truman’s oldest grandson, was at the Capitol for Thursday’s ceremony.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also there, saying she met Truman when he came to Baltimore to campaign for his father, Baltimore Mayor and Rep. Thomas D’Alesandro.

The statue of Hamilton, which was installed in the Capitol in 1868, was moved down one floor to the Hall of Columns, which is the room below the Capitol’s ornate Rotunda.

Schumer teamed up with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in 2016 to push for federal legislation to ban “ticket bots,” computer programs that buy the best seats for Broadway shows, concerts and other events moments after go on sale. and resell them to the public at a high market.

Miranda’s hit Broadway musical Hamilton was a frequent target for bots.