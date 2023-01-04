Chrysler unveils two-seater cockpit concept with an ‘infotainment system’ and AI

It might look a bit like the inside of Knight Rider’s Back to the Future DeLorean or KITT, but this is actually a real concept from car brand Chrysler.

The Stellantis firm unveiled the two-seat cockpit design at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

It features a 37-inch glass “infotainment system,” an AI assistant that can plan routes based on your calendar, and “wellness experiences” that include meditation, karaoke and a DJ game.

The AI ​​assistant, known as MyDay, would give the driver a ‘welcome’ based on biometric recognition, while also updating them on the vehicle’s charging status and weather forecast.

There’s still no sign of what Chrysler’s first electric car will look like on the outside, but this concept offers a glimpse of what their cars of the future might look like on the inside.

The cockpit concept also includes self-driving functions.

This Level 3 autonomous driving would allow drivers to multitask and access features such as video conferencing.

The AI ​​envisioned in the design could also recommend lunch locations with convenient parking and charging options, while a smart home “wakes up” upon arrival at a residence.

The demonstrator even includes what’s called a “Synthesis Music Experience,” which allows customers to create and synthesize their own music while the car is self-driving.

STLA Smart Cockpit, STLA Brain and STLA AutoDrive will make their production car debuts on Chrysler’s first battery electric vehicle expected in 2025.

The car brand presented the concept as ‘Harmony in Motion’.

“For nearly 100 years, Chrysler has created ingenious products and technologies for mainstream customers, and Chrysler will continue that legacy of innovation by being the first to launch the STLA Smart Cockpit in North America,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler Brand CEO at Stellantis .

“The Chrysler Synthesis on display at CES 2023 represents the future of Chrysler brand design, technology and customer experience, introducing customer-centric design and intuitive, seamlessly connected technology for real life.”

She added, “Chrysler is focused on delivering Harmony In Motion for every aspect of the customer experience across product, technology, purchasing and ownership experiences, resulting in harmony with the planet, our products, services and customer experiences.”

The design of the Synthesis cockpit is inspired by Chrysler’s Airflow, which was released in concept form at CES last year.

The STLA Brain operates within the STLA Smart Cockpit infotainment system, which features a 37-inch sculpted black glass screen for both front seat occupants.

Meanwhile, Chrysler says its advanced AI technology adapts and improves the user interface over time, with the ability to “learn” owner preferences.

“The virtual personal assistant helps make life easier by automatically installing updates, synchronizing with calendars for scheduling and route planning, enabling multitasking while driving autonomously, recommending parking and charging options, assisting with e-commerce services, seamlessly connecting to devices and smart homes and offering quiet in-vehicle experiences.

“The day in the life experience begins when the day begins, as the vehicle offers the owner a “welcome” and intelligently maps out an itinerary for the day.

“The advanced AI technology enables autonomous driving, locating parking and charging ports and much more, in a cockpit enhanced by an electrified, clean and smart connected experience.”

