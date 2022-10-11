Chromosome-scale genome of a gentle giant enables insights into the genetic health of a threatened population

Aldabra giant tortoise looks at the photographer. Credit: Dennis Hansen



The Aldabra giant tortoise is one of only two species of giant tortoise left in the world and is currently on the endangered list. Conservation efforts are underway, but more and better tools are needed to increase the likelihood of long-term success. A study published today by an international team of researchers has provided such a tool: They have completed and released an extremely high-quality genome sequence that will help secure a future for this vulnerable species.

Gözde Çilingir of the University of Zurich and colleagues around the world have now provided just that information using a suite of state-of-the-art methods to achieve a “chromosome-scale” representation of the Aldabra giant tortoise genome. This work has been published in the journal GigaScience.

Giant tortoises were once found on Madagascar and a variety of islands in the western Indian Ocean. From fossil records, giant tortoises were found on every continent except Antarctica and Australia. Today, only two giant tortoises exist: the Aldabra giant tortoise and the Galápagos giant tortoise. The Aldabra giant tortoise (Aldabrachelys gigantea) can reach a weight of up to 300 kg and typically lives for over 100 years with one individual reportedly reaching the age of 250 – if so, it would be the oldest recorded terrestrial vertebrate .

Aldabrachelys gigantea still lives in its native habitat, the Aldabra Atoll northwest of Madagascar, but the gentle giant is “vulnerable” according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, meaning the species is at high risk of being released into the wild. to die. Having more tools and resources, especially genetic information, is one of the best ways to ensure the long-term success of this amazing creature.

Lead researcher Çilingir emphasized this point, saying: “Genomic information is important for breeding efforts in zoos, to preserve the genetic diversity present in the wild.” She also spoke of the more comprehensive ways this data could be of use, particularly how it could aid in comparative studies with other turtle and tortoise species, adding: “We have revealed that most of the genome is similar to other known genomes of Testudines ( the order that includes turtles and tortoises. Turtle species are evolutionarily closely related to each other, and therefore our data will be immensely useful not only for the Aldabra tortoise, but for all East African and Madagascar tortoises. “

Credit: GigaScience

The genome sequencing data the authors have generated here is at the cutting edge of what is being done in the genome sequencing arena, which performs genome sequencing at “chromosome scale.” This term is used when genome sequence data is a virtually blank representation of the sequence of more than two billion genetic “letters”, and the sequences are aligned in the same order as they appear in the actual chromosomes. Previous genome sequences not only had many more gaps, but in addition, the sequence data was placed in so-called “scaffolds”, sequences that are arranged in sequence relative to each other, but which are not fully anchored in space with respect to the chromosome.

Current chromosome-scale genome sequences provide such fine-grained genomic information that it allows researchers to more closely monitor genetic variation in wild and captive turtles. To demonstrate how the new reference genome can be used for practical conservation and breeding efforts, the authors sequenced thirty giant tortoises from the wild population and two individuals from the Zurich Zoo. Using this data combined with the high-quality reference genome, they were able to determine where in the Aldabra Atoll the zoo animals originally came from.

Thus, having a high-quality reference genome for this species available will help answer a range of biological questions, such as understanding why the species is growing to such a massive size. With an appetite to match their size, giant tortoises play an important role in shaping a typical island landscape, due to the sheer amount of vegetation they consume. In fact, by returning giant tortoises to their natural habitat and helping them thrive, they can serve as ecological replacements for the extinct giant tortoises on the western Indian Ocean islands due to their similar central role in their ecosystems. Aldabra giant tortoises act as ecosystem engineers to restore degraded island habitats even outside their native native range.

Restoring natural environmental protection mechanisms is an essential part of doing much more than just reducing the risk of extinction of individual species.

Rare albino Galapagos giant tortoise born in Swiss zoo

More information:

FG Çilingir et al, Chromosome-level genome assembly for the Aldabra giant tortoise provides insight into the genetic health of an endangered population, GigaScience (2022). www.biorxiv.org/content/10.110 … 20.488802v1.abstract FG Çilingir et al, Chromosome-level genome assembly for the Aldabra giant tortoise provides insight into the genetic health of an endangered population,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/gigascience/giac090

Provided by GigaScience