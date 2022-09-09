Christy Turlington, 53, looks effortlessly chic in a white shirt

1990s supermodel Christy Turlington looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out in New York on Friday with her gorgeous lookalike daughter Grace, 18.

The beauty, 53, showcased her sense of style in a white shirt and cream chinos leaving the Diane von Furstenberg event during NYFW.

Christy shares Grace and son Finn, 16, with her American actor husband Ed Burns, 54.

Christy increased her height with white leather heeled sandals and carried a chic round black bag as she strolled by.

She wore her locks swept back in a chic updo and opted for a red lip look while carrying a magazine on her arm.

Meanwhile, Grace looked edgy in a sheer black lace top, slouchy jeans and a pair of padded black heeled boots.

It comes after Christy shared a sweet photo with her oldest child Grace last month – and they looked more like sisters than mother and daughter.

While they were both sporting gorgeous black dresses for a night out, the supermodel made sure to snap an iconic family photo featuring her carbon fiber, wearing a white corsage on her wrist.

The photo shows the teen beaming as she stood between her famous parents while her mother held her sweetheart.

“Our girl,” the mother-of-two captioned the photo, which showed her in a sleeveless floor-length dress and light brown hair falling down her back.

The post came nearly three months after Grace landed her first magazine cover, in which she wore a red Prada lace sheath dress worth $6,400 and a “Graceland” trucker hat.

Turlington celebrated the milestone by posting the issue of POP Magazine, featuring her lookalike, with a heartfelt caption.

“I cannot take any credit or responsibility for this, except that she has born this wonder of the world and given her the family name it bears with its full meaning and representation,” Turlington captioned the image. “Again, welcome to the world @graciebrns I love you, Kiddo.”

Grace was photographed by Clara Balzary for the cover shoot and with her light brown hair, arched eyebrows and green eyes, she is the spitting image of her mother.

Turlington, along with Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Claudia Schiffer and Elle Macpherson, was a famous part of the ’90s modeling team that the New York Times dubbed the “Magnificent Seven.”

The beauty has appeared on the covers of countless magazines over the years and it seems that her daughter is following in her footsteps.

Grace’s first cover received the stamp of approval from many of her mother’s famous friends, including Campbell, who called herself a “proud aunt” in the comments to Turlington’s post.

‘Awesome!’ wrote Crawford, whose 20-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, is also a model, while Christensen shared heart-eyed emojis in response.