Christy Turlington, 53, and husband Ed Burns, 54, make the rare move of posing with kids

Supermodel Christy Turlington, 53, and husband Ed Burns, 54, don’t often pose with their two children.

But this weekend, the 53-year-old beauty and 54-year-old filmmaker were spotted with their teenage children in Greece; they have daughter Grace, 18, and son Finn, 16.

The family was enjoying dinner at a restaurant in Greece called The Island when they posed with some of the employees who gifted them a coffee table book.

With Teens: 1990s supermodel Christy Turlington, 53, was spotted with her grown children in Greece this weekend with husband Ed Burns, 54. Together, the beauty and filmmaker have two children: daughter Grace, 18, and son Finn, 16.

Christy wore a black and white dress with black sandals as she pulled her hair back.

Beautiful daughter Grace was wearing a black and white mini dress which was off the shoulders like she had on black sandals and her hair back. She added cute red earrings.

Son Finn wore a pink striped polo shirt with dark pants and his blond hair in curls.

And Ed was wearing a blue shirt with gray pants.

The family received the book Athens Riviera & Greek Islands by Chrysanthos Panas as a gift.

Friends: (L-R) Leo Vrondissis, Constantine Georgiopoulos, Kara Young, Alkistis Poulopoulou, Peter Georgiopoulos, Chrysanthos Panas, Christy, Grace, Finn and Edward

Among the well-known family were Leo Vrondissis, Constantine Georgiopoulos, Kara Young, Alkistis Poulopoulou, Peter Georgiopoulos and Chrysanthos.

This comes after she shared a sweet photo with her oldest child Grace – and they look more like sisters than mother and daughter.

While they both wore gorgeous black dresses for a night out, the supermodel made sure to snap an iconic family photo featuring her carbon fiber, wearing a white corsage on her wrist.

Future Model: Beautiful daughter Grace had on a black and white mini dress that was off the shoulders as she had on black sandals and her hair back. She added cute red earrings

In 2013: Christy with her children almost ten years ago in New York City’s West Village

The photo shows the teen beaming as she stood between her famous parents while her mother held her sweetheart.

“Our girl,” the mother-of-two captioned the photo, which showed her in a sleeveless floor-length dress and light brown hair falling down her back.

The post comes nearly three months after Grace posted her first magazine cover, in which she wore a $6,400 red Prada lace sheath dress and a “Graceland” trucker hat.

Turlington celebrated the milestone by posting the issue of POP Magazine, featuring her lookalike, with a heartfelt caption.

Happy family: Turlington shared a sweet photo with her oldest child Grace – and they look more like sisters than mother and daughter

Got it from her mom: The teen looks a lot like her supermodel mom who was part of the ’90s modeling cohort dubbed the ‘Magnificent Seven’

“I cannot take any credit or responsibility for this, except that she has born this wonder of the world and given her the family name it bears with its full meaning and representation,” Turlington captioned the image. “Again, welcome to the world @graciebrns I love you, Kiddo.”

Grace was photographed by Clara Balzary for the cover shoot and with her light brown hair, arched eyebrows and green eyes, she is the spitting image of her mother.

Turlington, along with Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Claudia Schiffer and Elle Macpherson, was a famous part of the ’90s modeling team that the New York Times dubbed the “Magnificent Seven.”

With her light brown hair, arched eyebrows and green eyes, Grace (left) is the spitting image of her mother. Turlington is pictured in 1991 at age 22 (right)

The beauty has appeared on the covers of countless magazines over the years and it seems that her daughter is following in her footsteps.

Grace’s first cover received the stamp of approval from many of her mother’s famous friends, including Campbell, who called herself a “proud aunt” in the comments to Turlington’s post.

‘Awesome!’ wrote Crawford, whose 20-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, is also a model, while Christensen shared heart-eyed emojis in response.

Meanwhile, Christy proved on Friday that she is still in great shape.

The Vogue fave who rose to fame as a Calvin Klein model 35 years ago did a tough yoga move while also showing off her toned stomach.

The photos were for a new ad campaign featuring Athleta posing with members of her family, including her mother.

Not easy: Turlington proved on Friday that she is still in top form. Vogue’s favorite who rose to fame as a Calvin Klein model 35 years ago saw a tough yoga move

Carre Otis’s boyfriend looked radiant during the photo shoot as she modeled sportswear.

In one fell swoop, the Versace muse wore a black tank top that showed off her sculpted arms and slim waist.

And in another shot, she wore a black bra top with purple sweatpants and black sandals.

Her tribe: The beauty said in her caption that she asked her family to join her for the ad. “What I’ve missed the most over the past two years has been our family trips to the East Coast,” Cindy Crawford’s boyfriend began.

The Walnut Creek, California native was seen walking next to her mother María Elizabeth Turlington, a chic woman in a blue zip-up hoodie and black sweatpants.

“When @athleta called, I knew I had to get my mom, sisters and niece involved – we had a great weekend connecting, reminiscing and enjoying being in the moment.

“Thank you, Athleta, for bringing us together to create these beautiful memories. I love that we share a passion for empowering women to take care of themselves – mind, body and soul. #powerofshe.’

In love: Turlington made the rare move to pose with husband Ed Burns on the red carpet at the Chanel event in NYC in June

Her 90s fellow supermodel friend Linda Evangelista — who is back at work after a botched fat-freezing procedure — said, “♥️ This is LOVE.”

Rita Wilson, singer and actress of Tom Hanks, said: ‘I can feel the love and energy!’

And actress Rebecca Gayheart shared ‘❤️.’

In June, Turlington glowed in gold at the Chanel event in NYC.

The star was wearing a beautiful dress with her dark brown hair down.

And the cover girl made the very rare move of bringing her actor-director husband of nearly 20 years, Ed Burns, on the red carpet with her.

The two looked like an NYC power couple as they stood side by side. Burns is best known for his starring role in Saving Private Ryan and 27 Dresses. He has also directed several films such as She’s The One.