CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews the weekend’s TV

Frozen Planet II

Rating: *****

Wreck

Rating: **

Nature presenter Ray Mears dismisses panoramic nature documentaries as ‘wallpaper’. If that’s his idea of ​​a drab interior, he should live in a house with a solid gold refrigerator and silk tapestries instead of rugs.

The 58-year-old survival expert told an audience at Henley’s literary festival that he is bored with the “endless coffee table shots of gannets diving into the sea.”

Personally, I’d rather listen to Sir David Attenborough describe the actual wallpaper than watch Ray on one of his scouting outings in nature.

It’s nonsense to suggest that the spectacular ultra-high-definition video sequences in Frozen Planet II (BBC1) are just pretty pictures. The photography is so vibrant and the filming techniques so advanced that each segment reveals new behaviors — animal secrets that naturalists might never discover by looking through binoculars in the wild, the Ray Mears way.

Only a combination of camera teams on the ground and zooms suspended from helicopters could track a grizzly bear hunting caribou calves in the Russian tundra, as we saw in one dramatic and brutal sequence.

The caribou herd struggled across a fast-flowing river before the bear moved in to pluck a depleted cub. There’s nothing cuddly about a hungry Big Ted – the murder was merciless. If Ray Mears thinks that’s wallpaper, I don’t want him decorating my spare room.

The drama of a wolf pack panicking a herd of bison and working as a team to take one down was equally fascinating and even bloodier.

Video footage is now so detailed that we could see the blood on individual hairs around a wolf’s snout as she howled to summon the rest of her pack to the feast, in Canada’s expanse of Wood Buffalo National Park.

We’re the first generation of viewers to have such a close-up experience of wolves hunting and feeding in the icy wilderness – unless you count a few hapless Klondike prospectors who got even closer when they were eaten.

Other wonders have included images of motion-sensitive camera traps in the Siberian forest, showing tigers and Amur leopards. By superimposing the films, Frozen Planet II was able to prove for the first time that these big cats, both nearly extinct, use the same paths. . . even seem to walk in each other’s paw prints.

None of this could be seen by a TV host crouched in a shelter. It takes a lot of effort to bring together dozens of the world’s most experienced wildlife filmmakers and send them on missions that can last for years.

Of course, many of the photos are also stunningly beautiful. That’s because the most remote parts of the world still are. We should be grateful to see them. How anyone who claims to love nature can find that boring is beyond me.

The teens aboard the giant cruise ship Sacramentum are bound for faraway places in Wreck (BBC3), though many of them won’t survive to bring back photos. This camp horror thriller is a bit confused about its identity. Mostly it aims to be a soap opera, with lots of parties and romances among the young crew.

Every now and then it gets a light-hearted Blair Witch Project, with a serial killer in duck costume sneaking up on the huts.

And at odd moments it becomes supernatural, when the ghost of drowned entertainer Pippa (Jodie Tyack) materializes to stare at her brother Jamie (Oscar Kennedy) as he tries to uncover the truth about how she died.

The result is a jumble of comedy, kissing and gore. A second series is already in production though, so maybe it will get better.

Sugar hit of the weekend: Jo Brand insisted on pronouncing Fruit Pastille to rhyme with Bastille, in The Secret World Of. . . Candies (C4). Everyone else, even the scientist who tested the recipe, said “pastel.” Maybe Jo is more of a Jelly Tots woman.