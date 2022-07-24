CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews last night’s TV

The newsreader

Like the last light going out on an abandoned pier, or the only remaining dodo going into the pot, this week’s Neighbors finale represents the end of a half-forgotten era.

Kylie Minogue (wearing Charlene’s denim dungarees) and Jason Donovan are among the stars returning for Friday’s farewell episode.

But no one who wasn’t a fan in the 1980s can comprehend the impact of that soap opera in its heyday — how we watched every daily episode on our lunch break and then ran home to watch the tea time rerun, savoring every drop of romance and scandal.

Neighbors was such a cultural hub that when the world’s greatest jazz vocalist, Ella Fitzgerald, was asked on a chat show to name her favorite current song, she sang part of the theme song, “That’s when good neighbors become good friends!”

For those whose memories are hazy, Australian media drama The Newsreader (BBC2) recreates the decade Down Under – its accents, hairstyles, music and most importantly, its homes.

The central storyline about two ambitious TV journalists circling each other in a cautious amour, like mating scorpions, is a far cry from Neighbours.

But the screams, the melodramas and the wobbling walls will be familiar to anyone who misses Mrs. Mangel or Harold Bishop.

Anna Torv plays Helen, a natural news hound treated as female fluff by the producers, who expect her to smile silently at the camera while her male co-anchor (Robert Taylor) reads the headlines.

When she complains, her boss teases her: “Honey, other networks wouldn’t touch you with a ten-foot barge.”

Helen falls for sweet, clumsy student Dale (Sam Reid), who practices his “newsreader voice” in the car and excitedly calls his mother when he gets the chance to present a bulletin.

Reid plays to laugh, babbles in his autocue script and emphasizes inappropriate words. His statement of “Mark Knopfler” made me laugh out loud.

Torv leans the other way, pulling a tragic vulnerability out of her character. She may look like a heart of stone beating under her silk blouse, but she stores every word of criticism and uses it to punish herself later. The storylines are linked to real news events, a technique developed by Mad Men. The evocation of the 80s borders on pastiche, with lots of powerwalking through corridors.

But as Van Buren devotees know, that decade was permanently on the verge of pastiche.

Murder In Provence (ITV) would be much better for a blob of pastiche. It never dares to send itself up, and is more unruly than it has a right to be. Even the great Roger Allam as Judge Antoine can’t do much with lead sentences like, “Look at that connection – it could affect our case.”

It was addressed to his fellow researcher, Helene (Keala Settle), a woman with no personality. We have no idea what she does when she’s off duty, who her family is, or what she thinks of co-workers.

Her job is to show up, point the judge and his girlfriend (Nancy Carroll) to the last resort, and provide information. As a result, the many police interrogations miss all the tension.

Line Of Duty excited us with its interrogations because we believed in the characters asking the questions.

Watching Helene quiz a suspect is like watching a customer take notes from an ATM. Press the buttons, wait for the buzzing sound and another wad of information comes out. Voila . . . as they always say on Murder In Provence, in English accents.

Teaser of the weekend: Viewers glued to Love Island (ITV2) were treated to a glimpse of The Masked Dancer returning next Saturday during the commercial break. There’s a lion, an astronaut, a shrimp in a dress, and something that looks like a melted ice cream cone. I’m already addicted.