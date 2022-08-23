CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews last night’s TV: Please give Marriage another go 

Wedding

Diana investigation: death in Paris

My verdict on Marriage (BBC1)which I greeted with a five-star rating last week caused more controversy among readers than nearly any review in the past ten years.

It couldn’t be seen, you said—death of boredom, not so much slow as motionless, pretentious, meaningless, and swearing offensively if not quite inaudible.

Usually, if readers bother to email me and tell me I’m wrong, I send a friendly note back to say that if we all agreed on everything, I wouldn’t have a job.

But Marriage, a four-part domestic drama starring Sean Bean and Nicola Walker as a couple suffocated by the grief of the death of a child nearly 25 years earlier, is an exception.

I want everyone to admire it. If you switched off, if you couldn’t stand the sluggishness, think again.

By showing us two middle-aged people doing the most mundane things – filling the dishwasher, watering the plants, brushing their teeth – writer and director Stefan Golaszewski forced us to search the story in great detail.

Like clues in a murder mystery, the keys that unlocked the characters were well hidden. . . and exciting to find. Take a scene in the garden at the end of the third episode, when Ian tells Emma that their daughter Jess (Chantelle Alle) has met someone new. He is apparently ‘sweet’. Emma chuckles derisively: ‘Sweet? That won’t last. She doesn’t like him.’

In that quick judgment, she reveals so much about herself. We know that her own marriage is solid, that it has endured deaths and many other trials, just as it is now enduring Ian’s layoff and depression.

But we also know that she appreciates Ian’s kindness the most, and that she is sometimes attracted to other men – like Jamie (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), her seedy, shallow boss. Ian, driven to distraction by jealousy, knows it too.

With careless transparency, Emma has touched on the rift at the heart of their marriage. She fell in love with him because he was sweet. . . not because she found him sexually irresistible.

You might feel I’m reading too much into a throwaway line, just eight words. If this was a standard drama, with plot twists and a three-act structure, I’d agree.

Marriage on BBC One with Sean Bean as Ian and Nicola Walker as Emma

But nothing about marriage was standard drama. The main shortcoming was the constant foul language. While BBC types won’t believe it, many people wouldn’t think of talking like that at home.

And the murmurs, meant to indicate that Ian, in particular, didn’t like talking about his feelings, was frustrating at times.

If you can bear that, try Marriage again.

If they’re messing around with the dishwasher, tune your ears to what isn’t being said.

No lack of plot twists in the second part of Investigating Diana: Death in Paris (C4)since any pretense of sober reporting was abandoned.

The filmmakers embraced the conspiracy theorists in a confused but entertaining jumble of contradictions.

At one point, the documentary even became supernatural, as Egyptian TV host Hala Sarhan described the five-star suite maintained by Mohamed Fayed as a shrine to his son, Dodi, and the princess. “I felt like their souls were haunting here,” she said. “In Egypt a soul does not rest until it gets justice.”

This revelation received the same serious consideration as claims about improvised laser beams blinding Diana’s driver in that Paris tunnel.

There was much talk about Fayed’s claims that the royal family would rather commit murder than welcome a Muslim into the firm.

Piers Morgan turned up, about 15 years old. Was he really the editor of the Daily Mirror at the time – or just on work experience? The truth must be told!