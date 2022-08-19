CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews last night’s TV: Never laugh at a Land Girl with a 5ft serrated saw 

A Farm Through Time (C5)

Rating:

Hotel Custody (ITV)

Rating:

Okay, guys, sit down. Time to let the ladies take matters into their own hands. Don’t you know there is war?

Historian Ruth Goodman and the Women’s Land Army showed the boys how to deal with a crisis, while A Farm Through Time (C5) recreated World War II.

In their high-waisted corduroy pants and wool sweaters, Land Girls Leanne, Charlotte and Faye demonstrated the hand-cranked potato riddler, a manual conveyor that sorted the tubers into different sizes.

A Farm Through Time presenters Dave and Rob Nicholson, collaborators Charlotte, Leanne and Faye – they hold a sawing contest

Employees Charlotte, Leanne and Faye – country girls with WW2 jobs on a farm

Then they grabbed two-handled saws and marched into the woods at the National Trust’s Tatton Park in Cheshire to chop some logs.

The women rangers were known as Timber Jills in the 1940s – though not in their faces, I guess.

It’s not wise to laugh at a woman with biceps and a 5ft long serrated metal blade.

FAB FOUR FAN OF THE NIGHT Elderly patient John, on his way to the hospital in Ambulance (BBC1), began to cry until paramedic Becca played his favorite Beatles song on her phone – Love Me Do. A sing-along followed. At a zebra crossing I half expected the band to walk over, Abbey Road style.

Ruth, who has worked the soil on experimental farms over the past periods from the Iron Age to the Middle Ages and Victorian times, felt right at home.

She claimed to have never sheared a sheep before, but you wouldn’t have guessed.

Her animal emerged with a brutally short back-and-sides – Brian May one minute, Peaky Blinders’ Tommy Shelby the next.

Presenters Rob and Dave Nicholson, 50-year-old farm brothers, watched obediently from the sidelines.

Then, like boys expecting an ear clip at any moment, they followed Ruth into the kitchen and helped her prepare dinner.

The recipe was vegetable stew under a thin puff pastry crust, a wartime classic known as Lord Woolton Pie, named after the World War II minister of food.

It was hard on the carrots which, according to a legend of the time, were good for night vision. “You never see a rabbit with glasses on,” Rob agreed.

Rob and Dave were lucky to get supper at all, because unlike the ladies, they’d spent all day mucking out everything.

With a Fordson tractor, they were challenged to plow a straight furrow. One stopped the engine, the other couldn’t stop it.

The result was more of a World War I trench.

Presenters Dave and Rob and Roger Nicholson at Tatton Park for A Farm Through Time

Next week, they’re going back to the days of Thomas Hardy, when women ran the dairies and a gentleman farmer’s job was to lean on a fence and smoke his pipe.

The brothers have to be able to handle that. Meanwhile, we now have looming food shortages and war in Europe. Time to maybe revive the Women’s Land Army.

However, there is no chance of a return to the police in wartime. Their methods were far too strict for the current legal system.

A sergeant in charge of the night cells in Grimsby, at Hotel Custody (ITV), agreed that the £14 million facilities were luxurious.

“Detainees are guests to a certain extent,” he said. ‘It’s a bit like one of your busiest hotels. We’re going to treat them like customers instead of prisoners.’

Each ensuite cell has an intercom, and inmates are encouraged to buzz through to ask for anything they want, such as a snack, drink, or magazine.

A sergeant in charge of the night cells in Grimsby, at Hotel Custody (ITV)

Each ensuite cell has an intercom, and inmates are encouraged to ring in to ask for anything they want, such as a snack, drink or magazine – Hotel Custody

Some guests could not appreciate the five star conditions.

A man, drunk and drugged to a beastly state, could do nothing but roar.

Another woman, arrested at the end of a drunken dress-up party, insisted she was innocent because she couldn’t remember hitting a policewoman.

Many detainees were released without charge after sobering up. A philosophical officer remarked: ‘The way they live their lives is normal for them. What’s normal these days?’

If we were meant to chuckle at all this, I couldn’t. It was just too depressing.