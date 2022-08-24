CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews last night’s TV: Kenya’s poisoned lions and the fury of a big cat guru 

Lion: The Rise and Fall Of The Marsh Pride

Fake or fortune?

The news that our dogs are shedding tears of joy when their owners return after a short absence should come as no surprise to pet-loving Mail readers.

My own dog screams hysterically after I’ve been gone for a few hours. She is a mixed breed, attention seeker crossed with a poodle – a SillyPoo.

But many scientists refuse to admit that other mammals feel human emotions, dismissing these claims as “anthropomorphism.” . . the illusion that animals are also people.

Lion: The Rise And Fall Of The Marsh Pride followed the work of filmmaker Simon King and other film crews who spent 25 years working for the BBC with this extended family of animals in the Masai Mara nature reserve.

“When you see lions rubbing their heads together to greet and exchange scents, the only word I can think of is ‘love,'” said Simon King

Filmmaker Simon King has few doubts. When I recently interviewed him about his life’s work filming lions in Kenya, he told me: ‘When you see lions rubbing their heads together in greeting and exchanging scents, the only word I can think of is ‘love’.

“And when a lioness takes on a buffalo trying to trample her cubs, I believe it’s no different than the instinct that makes a human mother run into traffic to save her child.”

That makes the poisoning of Simon’s beloved big cats all the more horrific. As he spoke, the experienced cameraman choked with grief and anger.

The lions were so used to being photographed that local guides called them the Sure Thing pride – because tourists on safari were sure to see them.

One problem for Simon was that the big guys would come to lie in the shadow of his Land Rover. It’s hard to get a good picture when the lion is sprawled under an axis.

But as the human population grows in rural Kenya, the government is turning a blind eye to farmers grazing livestock in the reserve. The lions can’t help but pluck stray cows – and the herders retaliate by leaving behind carcasses laced with the deadly chemical carbofuran.

With an estimated 20,000 lions left in the African wild, the film’s message couldn’t be more urgent

One week, eight lions were poisoned, and despite the desperate efforts of vets, three died. Others just disappeared.

Simon told me that other creatures are also being wiped out by the venom, including birds: ‘When I was growing up in Kenya, it was common to look up and see hundreds of vultures circling, riding on a thermal. That sight is gone.’

It was impossible to watch this documentary without sharing Simon’s grief and anger. With an estimated 20,000 lions remaining in the African wild, the film’s message couldn’t be more urgent.

The help of Philip Mold and Fiona Bruce was also urgently needed on Fake or fortune? (BBC1)because a home extension ran the risk of demolishing a work of art.

When they moved into their cottage near Guildford, Ian and his wife Julie almost had their four-year-old “finish” the abstract painting on their guest bedroom wall.

But a neighbor, Derek, warned them about local stories that the mural was painted by British artist Ben Nicholson. This rumor was what Philip called “traditional attribution.” But it was complicated by the fact that the guy who used to live there, a friend of Nicholson, was an amateur artist himself.

As always in this series, the connoisseurs and restorers showed fascinating expertise, while the excitement of the owners – eager to see their painting declared a masterpiece – provided us with the result.

Dirk didn’t hesitate. He only wished his old neighbors were still there to confirm the rumor. As it was, he said, they were “on top, listening.”