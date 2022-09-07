CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews last night’s TV: David Dimbleby spares the BBC’s blushes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Days that shook the BBC with David Dimbleby

Rating:

First Dates Hotel

Rating:

Amid the onslaught of obscenity like Have I Got News For You? Returned last Friday, Jack Dee alliterated alliterating outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson as “a cosmic ****,” and the studio audience cheered.

Not so long ago, that word was unbroadcast. Aren’t the guys on HIGNFY now tense to say it? Just look at their smug grin.

In fact, team captain Ian Hislop sported the same smug expression on an episode in 2007, and the audience laughed just as hard as he used other embarrassing language.

While considering a controversy over C4’s Big Brother, he repeated racist and homophobic statements – the N-word and ‘p***ter’. That annoying little outburst is now conveniently forgotten, even if HIGNFY pretends to be the satirical show that can’t be censored.

This is the Beeb self-conscious to say the least and his most hypocritical. The same tendency was seen when David Dimbleby addressed the Jimmy Savile scandal in Days That Shook The BBC (BBC2).

By “scandal,” the former Question Time host did not mean the horrific conspiracy of silence that allowed a blatant pedophile to host children’s programs for decades.

By “scandal,” former Question Time host David Dimbleby (pictured) didn’t mean the horrific conspiracy of silence that allowed a blatant pedophile to host children’s programs for decades

He wasn’t talking about the unspeakable sexual abuse that took place on the BBC’s premises, or the way many who expressed concern were bullied into silence.

And he certainly didn’t ask if Savile was receiving protection from high-ranking individuals within the organization. That’s a question the BBC has always tried to avoid.

The only scandal discussed here was the postponement of a Newsnight report on Savile’s crimes after his death. The ensuing controversy contributed to the resignation of Director General George Entwistle.

Dimbleby shook his head and clucked, but seemed to imply that the tragedy here was how a piece of damn good journalism was hampered by bureaucracy – not that the staff of Britain’s state-funded broadcaster had been a prolific sex offender for over 40 years. accommodated and enabled.

His regret about the ‘sexual’ dossier affair in the Iraq war was equally reserved. Radio 4 reporter Andrew Gilligan accused the government of putting false information in a security report. Gilligan later said he “missed.” Former director-general Greg Dyke, who resigned in the wake of the Hutton investigation, said he still suspected the file had been “finished.” Gilligan’s source, weapons expert Dr. David Kelly, was found dead in the woods near his home. His death was recorded as suicide.

Again, Dimbleby’s conclusion was that the BBC’s error was trivial. But by making the accusation, their incompetent news team allowed the Tony Blair government to get the truth across. Iraq lacked weapons of mass destruction and Britain went to war on a false premise.

David Dimbleby seemed far from coping with earth-shattering days, but seemed to do his very best to minimize them.

No such scandals were brewing when First Dates Hotel (C4) returned, with brave head waiter Fred Sirieix welcoming eager lovebirds.

No such scandals were brewing when First Dates Hotel returned, with brave head waiter Fred Sirieix (pictured) welcoming eager lovebirds

Always focused on novelty, this series sometimes sacrifices any chance of true romance to present eccentric characters or tragic backstories.

This time the balance was right. Twins Bethany and Shannon, aged 23, mourned the loss of their mother but sincerely hoped to fall in love.

Their dates, 24-year-old roofer Phil and 30-year-old gas engineer Aaron, both showed up in tight gray cuffed pants. The girls were rightfully beaten.

When Bethany started talking about the kids they would have — and her date didn’t hesitate — the outcome was clear. We are waiting for First Dates: Wedding Bells.