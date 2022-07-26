CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews last night’s TV: A whole village could be yours

Help out! We bought a village (C4)

River (BBC4)

No one cares less about what the world thinks than a Frenchman who has eaten well.

Frederic Coustols, 77, the squire of the 12th-century walled town of Castelnau des Fieumarcon, south of Bordeaux, clearly couldn’t care less.

He continued talking Help out! We bought a village (C4), recalling how in the 1970s he discovered a cluster of ruined buildings and bought them from their 99 different owners, before embarking on a half-life restoration.

Paul and Yip, both landscape architects, 47 from Kent bought in April 2021 for 12,000 euros

A hefty cigar was smoldering in his left hand, so sharp that the camera lens became opaque with soot. Later, apparently well lubricated by a couple of glasses of excellent red, Frederic chatted some more with a scarlet scarf tied around his head in the style of an open turban. He looked and sounded like a Gallic Keith Richards.

His village is run as a venue for weddings, corporate retreats and the like. However, this weekend it was closed to all but 33 of Frederic’s closest friends.

Throwing a party in your own walled city sounds like a fantasy, even to oligarchs, but this series reveals it can be surprisingly affordable

Throwing a party in your own walled city sounds like a fantasy even to oligarchs. But this series, which runs every afternoon this week, reveals that it can be surprisingly affordable.

The voice-over assured us that in Normandy ‘properties are two a penny’. That is not entirely true, but garden architects Paul and Yip from Kent bought a house without modern comfort for 12,000 euros in April 2021.

Channel 4 has a knack for borrowing and combining the best elements from its own shows, and this one is a mix of Escape To The Chateau and Remarkable Renovations

Around their new home in La Busliere were five more cottages, a few barns, a cowshed, and a bakery, all open to the elements and buried under burrs.

The guys, both 47 years old, got another 14,000 euros. There is no electricity and there is a snake and a salamander in the cubicle in front of the tap, but Paul and Yip were not bothered by it. They lived in a converted horse box. After that, luxury is everywhere.

A more conventional story was set in the Italian Alps outside Turin, where British couple Francesca and Carl had bought a holiday home for £55,000 years ago.

British couple Francesca and Carl bought a holiday home for £55,000 years ago in the Italian Alps outside Turin

Now they are gradually buying the houses around them and planning to create a holiday village.

Channel 4 has a knack for borrowing and combining the best elements from its own shows, and this one is a mix of Escape To The Chateau and Remarkable Renovations. It’s straight forward – there are no queues, no deadlines, no disasters. Not that you miss them – the fantasy of having an entire village to yourself is more than enough.

River (BBC4), a lavish visual celebration of the world’s waterways, might have been better had it not been complicated by actor Willem Dafoe’s sentimental narration. The high definition photography and stunning aerial views were fascinating.

But the puffy, pretentious script, crammed with platitudes about the sanctity of rivers, was a constant distraction.

The high definition photography and stunning aerial views in River were fascinating

“Rivers are the givers of human dreams,” Dafoe said, “essential for emotional and spiritual nourishment, essential for survival.” Some of the factual claims appeared to be false and unsubstantiated. The world’s dams, he said, held back so much water that “they slowed the Earth’s rotation.”

But the rich tapestry of the photos made up for it all. Thousands of lit candles bobbed in a crowd at an Indian funeral, a tanker loaded with multicolored containers chugged upstream as a steam train puffed over an endless bridge, Buddhist monks sat in a canoe like orange peas in an open pod, the camera soared and snaked through ice caves. . .

This was one to watch after a long French style dinner – with the sound off.