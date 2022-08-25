CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews last night’s TV: A shambles of a show, much like the police operation

The accused: national treasures on trial

Shetland

What a mess. Not only Operation Yewtree, the inept and vengeful police, investigates historical sexual allegations against celebrities, but also the documentary that charted it.

With so much wonderful material, plus the collaboration of Sir Cliff Richard – articulate, dignified, distraught – and the panache of broadcaster Paul Gambaccini, you wouldn’t think it was possible to make a bad program.

But The Accused: National Treasures On Trial (C4), a one-off rush through a multitude of cases, was muddled and shallow. It tried to cram the successful prosecutions and the justifications of detectives, as well as interrogate three of those who were wrongly accused.

There was clearly enough material for a detailed four-part series. The guilty men, including publicist Max Clifford and TV presenter Stuart Hall, should have been dealt with separately.

I wanted to hear a lot more from DS Gary Pankhurst, the buyer of the Met who interviewed Rolf Harris at the start of the investigation.

He said the Australian entertainer — nicknamed the Octopus by some who worked with him, because of the way he wrapped his tentacles around women and girls — was surly when he was first questioned. But during a pause in the questions, Harris broke into a chorus from Sun Arise, one of his signature tunes.

The detective suspected that he was improving himself and giving himself confidence. More such insights from the interview room would have been welcome.

So are other images Gambaccini filmed of himself in the months he waited for a police report. (Eventually, his investigation was dropped.)

He took the eccentric but effective step of acting like a character on his own reality show and chatted with a selfie camera about his ordeal. He showed us his apartment and told us how he blocked fear by doing tricky crosswords.

DJ Neil Fox’s case, which ended in acquittal, was very different, rooted in workplace allegations dating back to the boy culture of the 1990s.

But it was Sir Cliff’s testimony that gripped and moved me. He spoke candidly about his prayers and his enduring anger. He alluded to lingering depression: “Unfortunately, you can’t hit the delete button. It’s just always there.’

And he criticized the BBC for labeling him as a suspect from the start: “They didn’t want facts or truth. They wanted a scoop.’

Danny Shaw, the Beeb’s former home affairs correspondent, unsuspectingly agreed that he “thought it was a great first,” then went on to denounce himself with an assessment of breath-taking cynicism: “If you go into show business, I guess you have to… accepting that with fame is scrutinized and there may be unpleasant headlines.’

Here we go. It’s Cliff’s own fault that he’s famous.

Even with songs from disgraced showbiz performers, the techniques of the Metropolitan Police interrogation room were very different from the family-friendly style of DI Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall) in Shetland (BBC1).

Douglas Henshall plays the BBC’s family-friendly DI Jimmy Perez in Shetland

DS Tosh (Alison O’Donnell) was trapped in a caravan with a time bomb. The bomb went off. I need to know – what happens next?

He stormed into an office where a seven-year-old was being held and won the boy’s trust by cheerfully telling him that a woman had been murdered and that little Liam was withholding evidence. The boy confessed to using the victim’s bank card to buy candy. Perez ruffled the crook’s hair and sent him on his way.

As unlikely as Shetland gets, I can’t help but look at the quality of its cliffhangers. This time, DS Tosh (Alison O’Donnell) was trapped in a caravan with a time bomb. The bomb went off. I need to know – what happens next?