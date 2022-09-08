CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews last night’s TV

Doctor Martin

Don’t pay attention to police officers – the real sign of approaching age is when retirees start to look younger.

For anyone who still views Martin Clunes as the irresponsible, drunken boy Gary in Men Behaving Badly, it’s an uneasy shock to realize that he’s been playing Dr Ellingham in Doc Martin (ITV) for nearly two decades. . . and has now hung up his stethoscope.

Not that the doctor has retired, my goodness no. He’s just quit his GP practice and spends all day hanging around the house, fixing clocks and crawling under his wife’s feet.

That’s not a pension, that’s . . . um, extended free time.

Clunes is 60 and this is expected to be the last series before the show, which launched in 2004. That’s a shame, because his character is as entertaining as ever – and the drama continues to attract major guest stars.

Martin Clunes as Doc Martin, Caroline Catz as Louisa Ellongham and their children ‘Doc Martin’ TV Show, Series 10, Episode 1, UK – 04 Sep 2022

In 2019, Hollywood heroine Sigourney Weaver stopped in Portwenn, the Cornish village with its thriving primary school and bumbling local bobby, PC Joe Penhale (John Marquez).

This time it was Fay Ripley who arrived at the UK’s most infamous disease hotspot and was immediately struck with a rare form of respiratory failure.

Just as no two people in Midsomer have ever died in the same way, every disease in Portwenn is unique. Remarkably, the village survived with only one GP – you would think they might now have their own university research lab.

Ripley (the Cold Feet actress, not the Alien fighter) had a lot of fun as a very uptight mom who was going through what she described, like Tammy Wynette, as a DIVORCE.

Nervous exhaustion soon escalated to a blackout behind the wheel of her BMW just as she was making a sharp turn on a coastal road. As the car teetered into a literal cliffhanger, the doctor managed to get her out while administering life-saving medical attention.

Doc Martin is a British medical comedy drama series from ITV, starring Martin Clunes as the grumpy town doctor, Dr. Martin Ellingham (pictured), a brusque bed-style general practitioner with a blood phobia, forced to live in the idyllic, sleepy hamlet of Portwenn in Cornwall

It’s all so light-hearted that there’s no real sense of danger. We’re just as happy to realize that Martin rearranged the cutlery drawer without telling his wife Louisa (Caroline Catz).

But every little drama evokes a warm undercurrent of emotion as Bert and his son Al (Ian McNeice and Joe Absolom) run a run-down caravan park, and the Doctor’s venerable aunt (a retired forensic psychologist played by 88-year-old Dame Eileen Atkins) announces that she is going to Mexico for a conference on serial killers.

By the end of the hour Martin had resumed his GP’s practice and everything was back to normal in the village. Why ITV should discontinue this series is a mystery. It’s timeless.

Nadiya Hussain will not retire as long as there are mouths to feed. The joy she takes in making quick treats for her family is evident in Nadiya’s Everyday Baking (BBC2). She’s so dedicated that she sometimes gets up at 4 a.m. to pick roses, she says, because that’s when the petals are at their best.

Nadiya, who has three children between the ages of 11 and 16, revealed last week that she and her husband Abdal would like to adopt another one. ‘I have room in my heart’, she said

Sweetest and most colorful of all were her meringue sandwich lollipops—two slices of crisp, sugared egg whites, glued together and popped on a stick. A clever trick with stripes of food coloring in the piping bags made her meringues multicolored.

Other delicious dishes included her coffee cake with a creamy topping and a cheesecake cut into bars. By the time she made a cream-tea pudding, cholesterol monitors were flashing across the country.

There is a happy child somewhere who grows up with baking and rose petals. What a start in life!