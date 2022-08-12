CHRISTOPHER STEVENS on BBC1’s New Drama Ambulance

<!–

AMBULANCE: BBC1

Rating:

FOOTBALL DREAMS: THE ACADEMY (C4)

Rating:

Grab a Kleenex before you read on. You may want to cry a little. Let it all go – that’s the British way now.

The whole country is constantly on the verge of tears, even the paramedics. With cameras tracking an emergency response team on Ambulance (BBC1), driver Kyle wiped his eyes on his sleeve as he left a job.

I admit, it worries me a bit that an ambulance crew could cry uncontrollably as they rush through traffic. When they said they play “blues-and-twos,” I thought that meant sirens and flashing lights – not clinical depression.

At a callout, where a woman with a back injury lay on the porch of her house, Kyle gasped, ‘OMG! This is absolutely terrible.’

I wouldn’t find that reassuring. But it’s probably me. The Beeb should embrace this sensitive trend, with a slew of about 999 officers arriving on the scene in a state of hysteria. They might call it emotional rescue.

Episode One: Firefighters Harry and John sob uncontrollably as a theater fire destroys a priceless collection of Judy Garland memorabilia. In a gripping final edit sequence, we hear Elaine Paige pull out Cry Me A River.

Episode two: drag queen Sea Sea Ryder is called up on a lifeboat mission to rescue trawlers in a storm. Not having time to put on an oil coat, she’s riding through the waves in a sequined ball gown and looking fabulous.

Later episodes may feature an air ambulance pilot who overcomes his fear of heights by bringing a therapy dog ​​on every flight.

Seriously, none of this would look out of place in the new ambulance, which puts all the emphasis on the emotional strains NHS staff are experiencing. In the control room, ex-miner Tom and his colleague Holly were often devastated by the calls they were handling.

They wouldn’t be human if they weren’t upset at times, but to be so open and vulnerable must be exhausting. There used to be no shame in professional detachment — but in the Instagram era, anyone with dry eyes looks heartless.

Young footballer Bola, who played in Football Dreams: The Academy (C4) for his place on the Under-12s Crystal Palace training team, learned to control his emotions.

The boys were encouraged to put all their youthful passion into the game, but keep their cool on the pitch. “Getting angry isn’t one of the emotions you need,” Bola scolded herself.

He and his best friends Kairo and Kayden were all dedicated, talented guys.

But if that’s all a footballer needs, there would be half a million young men making a living in the Premier League. The beginning of this six-part series focused exclusively on the game and the unrealistic dreams it harbors, without asking what happens to those who don’t make it.

We have seen nothing of the schoolwork of the three boys. No one mentioned the impact on their studies — they were constantly playing five-on-five, practicing in the yard, watching games on TV, or being taken to the training pitch.

Kayden, pictured, is being chased by Kairo, as part of Crystal Palace’s youth academy. Kairo talked about buying his mother a Bentley 4×4 with his first pay package. Kayden already cost a pool, a jacuzzi and a home theater

Kairo talked about buying his mother a Bentley 4×4 with his first pay package. Kayden already cost a pool, a jacuzzi, and a home theater.

It’s normal for boys of that age to have extravagant ambitions. But if the academy encourages them to dream without ensuring that they can fall back on proper schoolwork, that’s irresponsible.

Meanwhile, every junior player was well versed in football platitudes. They may never play at Wembley, but they will always be able to say, ‘In the end it’s a team game and I have to stay humble.’