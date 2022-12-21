CHRISTOPHER STEVENS: Miriam’s as full of Yuletide cheer as a debt collector with toothache

Miriam’s Dickensian Christmas

I hate Suzie too

There’s no shortage of tinsel presenters on festive television who become Dermot O’Fairy-Lights, Holly Christmastree and Eggnogg Wallace.

You might think, who better than Miriam Margolyes, Professor Sprout himself, from the Harry Potter films, to present a Dickensian Christmas (C4)?

Almost everyone, is the answer. Miriam is about as full of Christmas cheer as a debt collector with a toothache. She stomped around the gift section of Fortnum & Mason’s, mocking the prices, then groaned over the menu in a Victorian kitchen and ended up in her own house, where she refused to cook Christmas dinner.

She could have put on a silly seasonal sweater and looked like a Christmas pudding, but not a chance. She didn’t even mention the Sprout connection.

Miriam grew up in a Jewish household where her father refused to have a Christmas tree, and this one-time piece of scheme was designed to chart her conversion from grumpy Scrooge to chuckling Pickwick. The producers made the mistake of assuming that because she looks like a sweet little old lady, she must be a darling at heart.

She behaved her best here, watch her language and her wind. But she will never be cuddly or benevolent. She’s as Christmassy as a mousetrap at the bottom of your stocking.

Her only concession to the holiday spirit was a fondness for Dickens, and even then she preferred the campaigning, political aspects of his novels to the cheerfulness and cheerfulness. Somehow she was able to seize on his opposition to sending six-year-olds to the coal mines and let it flourish as a means of signaling virtue.

Like football pundit Gary Neville, Miriam seems to think her disapproval of child slavery makes her morally superior to the rest of us. In fact, she disapproves of everything. “What irritates me about Christmas is the hypocrisy,” she grumbled, “people buy presents for people they don’t like with money they don’t have.”

She built up steam, like an overboiled pud, and continued, ‘Does it have to be that expensive? It feels like we’re being pressured to spend more than we can afford in an obscene splurge.”

Billie Piper is both heroine and grotesque in I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic), her comedy-drama about an actress slipping and overwhelmed by a toxic divorce

Then she gathered a group of kids to play with paper dolls in a Victorian toy theater, growling and bawling if they didn’t read their lines correctly the first time. Dickens could have made Miriam Margolyes a hilarious character. But she would have been one of his gallery of grotesques, certainly not a heroine.

Billie Piper is both heroine and grotesque in I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic), her comedy-drama about an actress who slips and is overwhelmed by a toxic divorce. Almost autobiographical, she plays a twice-married former pop star whose fame peaked when she starred in a sci-fi series.

Suzie repeatedly wins our sympathy and then squanders it with reckless, self-destructive outbursts during drinking and drug binges. There are parallels to Sheridan Smith’s Rosie Malloy Gives Up Everything, but this show is more bitter and vicious.

It’s also too focused on piercing the superficial, manipulative world of entertainment. Many characters, such as the self-pitying soccer celebrity (Blake Harrison) or ruthless showbiz cop (Anastasia Hille), are stereotypes.

Airing reality shows like The Masked Dancer, with Billie doing a manic mime routine like David Bowie on LSD, is an elaborate gag.

Writer Lucy Prebble is the best in the war between Suzie and her ex, who fights for custody of their disabled son. Those scenes are excellent.

Waggy tails of the night: On a frozen lake, on his Alaskan Adventure (C4), George Clarke tried dog sledding – just like Gordon Buchanan did on BBC over the weekend. Smart guys! While the rest of us are furious about train and bus strikes, they have transportation.