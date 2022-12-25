CHRISTOPHER STEVENS: Holy Sister J infected by the spirit of The Traitors? Of course not!

Call the midwife

Review: ***

Doctor Martin

Review: *****

Ban the bike! In the interests of all nuns and nurses, these two-wheeled menaces must be banned from the streets of the East End.

Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) left Call The Midwife (BBC1) in the grimly traditional way when she tumbled off her velocipede in a snowy street.

Thankfully, this kicking angel of mercy wasn’t too badly hurt — just a shattered collarbone and broken humerus, in the show’s staunch medical terminology.

But it was filthy enough to send her to Chichester… the fate that befalls so many nuns when they leave Nonnatus House. Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) had already gone there, sent without warning at the beginning of the episode.

Regular viewers (and that means most of us, because we haven’t exactly been spoiled for choice over the past few Christmases) will remember how poor Sister Mary Cynthia (Bryony Hannah) was enjoying a bike ride along the harbor when a maniac attacked her.

She was sent to Chichester to recuperate. And in 2017, Nurse Delia (Kate Lamb) was hit by a car while riding her bike, causing her to forget everything… including her friend Nurse Patsy.

Snow globe of the weekend Nish Kumar introduced the second half of Celebrity Lego Masters At Christmas (C4) from a plastic dome filled with snowflakes. Instead of being celebratory, it just seemed like he was trapped in a giant jellyfish.

Nurse Trixie (Helen George) avoided such disasters by making sure she was driven everywhere in her lover’s Jaguar. To bolster her affections, the super-rich Matthew (Olly Rix) went out to buy dollhouses for Poplar’s poorest children, before buying Trixie a colossal diamond engagement ring – then throwing it into the Thames, to prove he loved her more than anything. of money.

The Christmas storyline revolved around a homeless woman trying to have her baby in Fred Buckle’s garden shed. Luckily Sister Crane (Linda Bassett) and her bachelor friend Miss Higgins (Geordie Glen) discovered her, or we’d all be singing, “Away in the allotment, with Fred’s wheelbarrow for a bed.”

All of this was little more than we expected, a midwife-by-numbers sort of thing, and the community’s talent show — amusingly named Poplartunity Knocks — delivered no surprises either.

One moment of intrigue came when Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) seemed about to sabotage Trixie’s romance by hinting to Matthew about dark secrets in the past. Holy Sister J, infected by the spirit of The Traitors? Of course not! And of course she wasn’t being spiteful – she just wanted Lover Boy to know that his bride-to-be might prefer choosing her own jewelry.

This was meant to be the climax of Doc Martin’s final sequence, and Clunes has enriched his performance by allowing the cantankerous Cornish GP to display a wider range of emotions.

All in all, it was hardly a memorable edition of a show that has been running for a decade. But Doc Martin (ITV) has been around for much longer, since 2004, and the Christmas special managed to be full of shocks and twists. The ghost of Christmas past visited Dr. Ellingham (Martin Clunes) – the apparition of his sour-hearted mother, as he froze to death after crashing his car in a snow storm. Being completely rational and unsentimental, he refused to believe in her existence. But that didn’t stop her from saying some pretty mean things.

He may not understand what he feels, but he knows he feels it – and at the end he could even tell his wife Louisa that he loved her, with enough conviction that she knew he meant it.

This was billed as the last Doc Martin ever, but that’s what they said about the previous episode as well. The doctor didn’t die of hypothermia or leave Portwenn. He didn’t even retire.

Everything is in place for the return of the show. That’s the gift I want next Christmas.