CHRISTOPHER STEVENS gives verdict on documentary that follows A-list owners of lowly football club 

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney face a tough job. They bought Wrexham FC and promised it would be promoted back to the football league.

The goal of the multi-millionaire actors is to propel their club into League Two – the old Fourth Division. Welcome To Wrexham, an eight-part documentary series on Disney+, charts their progress.

Late news from the Racecourse Ground: It’s Hollywood 0, Harsh Reality 2. The club is currently on the brink of the play-offs after failing to promote last year.

But if they’re having a hard time, think about Disney’s subtitler. Most of the more challenging dialects need to be subtitled for an American audience – and faced with the rich variety of British accents, the subtitler has the thankless job of translating them into… well, American.

North Walian is tough enough as it is. But he is expected to face Brummie, with Manc, with Scouse. It is inevitable that there will be a lot of paraphrasing. When goalkeeper Rob Lainton pats his biceps and says, “I think I look good,” the subtitle is “I think I look good.”

Elsewhere, the subtitler has to rely on guesswork. “Doesn’t matter,” said with a Wrexham accent, sounds a lot like “right now” to an American ear, apparently.

But when beer is involved, the task becomes impossible. A bit of exuberant and inventive rant by a fan was simply captioned, ‘???’.

One character who doesn’t need subtitles is McElhenney’s friend Humphrey Ker, a six-foot old Etonian comedy writer who acts as a go-between for club and new owners.

“I’m going to be a channel,” he told the players. Too bad they didn’t have the benefit of subtitles, because that word “conduit” could easily be misunderstood.

Ryan Reynolds is best known as the star of Deadpool, a superhero movie franchise. You may not recognize him with his mask off.

You probably won’t recognize Rob McElhenney either, as he is best known for a long-running American sitcom rarely seen in Britain called It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Both men have the doppelganger faces of Hollywood leading men – long jaws, self-mockery, grins, interchangeable beards. If you were to make a movie of their lives, Ioan Gruffudd could play either one.

The couple did not know each other except through social media, before going into business together. Rob was candid about why he approached Ryan, a much bigger star: “I had TV money, but I needed money for superhero movies.”

How much they paid for the club in 2020 has not been disclosed. We were told that 98 percent of the supporters’ club was behind the takeover, but the financial details are never mentioned.

This is a show about the emotion of football, not the bills. Despite its attempts to portray Wrexham as the British equivalent of an industrial town in America’s ‘rust belt’, it does evoke the passion of the game.

Most of the first two half-hour episodes consist of Ryan and Rob insisting that this is not a vanity project.

That’s hard to swallow, coming from guys with teeth like airplane landing lights, but I believe them. Thousands wouldn’t.

When asked why they chose Wrexham, the third oldest club in the world, Rob explained how much the Philadelphia Eagles, an American soccer club, meant to him. He’s no doubt sincere, but it still doesn’t explain, “Why Wrexham?” Ryan showed his crazy smile and confessed that he was trying to fulfill the dreams his late father had for him.

They are shaky about the rules of the game, and even the documentary makers were stunned by the rules for promotion and relegation.

One image was littered with errors – with the wrong number of teams in a league, the wrong number of clubs relegated every year, that sort of thing.

Basic terminology, such as the meaning of “zero,” confused them. Rob watches a game and tries to explain what’s happening on the pitch: ‘He was shown the red card, which means he will be kicked out of the game immediately.’ In a Zoom call, Ryan tries to seem quite impressed while Humphrey praises the talents of a striker. ‘Thirty-four goals in all competitions? Wow!’ he’s gasping – obviously no idea what that actually means.

But the duo is serious in their desire for success. On the last day of the season last year, Rob woke up at 4 a.m. to watch the game live from his home in Los Angeles. Wrexham could only manage a draw and failed to make the playoffs.

That brought out the California serial killer instinct.

Wrexham’s manager, his team in the back room and ten of the players were fired.

This, of course, was dressed up in LA therapy jargon. “Not everyone can travel with us,” Humphrey lamented. As the series progresses, we see less and less of Rob and Ryan. It’s not that the lack of immediate success means their interest wanes, heaven forbid.

Instead, the filmmakers mirror other streaming video shows about football, such as Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die, and Amazon Prime’s All Or Nothing: Arsenal.

This puts the emphasis on fans, players and volunteers at the club.

We meet the local band who recorded a Wrexham anthem, and a disgruntled painter and decorator whose love for the club keeps him going in a job he hates.

And we overhear two middle-aged ladies who sit outside a coffee shop every Saturday, dissecting the manager’s tactics. We all know that middle-aged ladies and their cappuccinos are the backbone of every British football club’s fan base… at least in the Hollywood version.