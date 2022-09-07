CHRISTOPHER STEVENS checks out the latest app that has got cat owners (and their pets) talking 

Do you speak cat? You have to learn it if you don’t. After all, we Brits are willing servants to nearly 11 million moggies.

More than a quarter of households have a cat, but it can be pets that are furious. While dogs make their feelings clear, cats are often enigmatic and unfathomable.

That explains this month’s craze for a phone app called MeowTalk, which claims to translate purrs and meows into English, for a £2.49 monthly subscription.

The app’s creator, a software engineer who helped develop Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa, says it has logged 17 million downloads and 250 million “meows.”

More on MeowTalk later, but (spoiler alert) I don’t recommend spending money on it.

I couldn’t help but be excited about its potential, because I’ve always believed that cats try to communicate with us – either through their meows and growls or through their body language.

You may think I’m crazy, but there’s a growing body of scientific findings to back up my ravings.

Journalist Amanda Platell shows the MeowTalk app

Take the slow blink. When my wife and I first moved in together, we had a black and white male named Pod. Pod always stared at me, as if trying to implant messages into my puny human brain.

He would stare, and slowly his yellow eyes closed and opened. I found that by blinking back, I could hold his attention. We sat blinking at each other for minutes.

Decades later, researchers at the Cats Protection League (CPL) say this slow blink is recognized as a sign of trust, a way to bond. If the animal moves back and forth, you are good friends.

So obviously cats want to talk – but do they ever try to speak our language? I believe they can.

Our next cat, Peggy, was a velvet-black half-Persian whose party trick was to greet us with a confident ‘Hah-woah!’ It was a sound that started in her nose and burst out of her jaw through a wide open mouth.

She didn’t start it until she was about 12 years old, and I’m sure she was imitating us.

Our reactions, when she first started saying it, ranged from surprise (“That’s a strange sound”) to amusement (“Is she really saying hello?”) to surprise (“Listen, I say hello and she says it back.” !’) to acceptance (‘Hello yourself, Peggy’).

Peggy was not unique. Among the millions of cat videos on YouTube and TikTok, there is a particularly celebrated one from a ginger moth named Gambino Bambino, who lives in the southern United States.

Gambino sings, ‘Well, hello!’ – just like Scarlett O’Hara flirts with Rhett Butler in Gone With The Wind. It’s quite unmistakable.

Peggy and Gambino seem to have learned to greet people in ways we recognize and understand.

But Dr Emily Blackwell, a lecturer at the University of Bristol who led an 11-year study of cat behavior, explains that the communication between cats is even more subtle, in a language we could never understand.

“Cats communicate socially, mainly using scent (at a distance) and body language (at close range),” she says.

‘To orientate themselves in their environment, they ‘mark’ places, objects and also people. This identifies some as trusted and safe, others as unknown or associated with unpleasant experiences. We are of course completely unaware of this when our cats rub their heads against our paws.’

CHRISTOPHER STEVENS: ‘My cat, Picnic (pictured) rolls onto his back, stretches his hind legs and slaps his front paws in the air. I learned the hard way that this doesn’t mean, “Please tickle my belly.”

She adds that the idea of ​​”translating” their meows into English has no scientific basis. “There’s little evidence,” she told me, “for universal, context-specific vocalizations targeting humans.” In other words, MeowTalk’s premise — that cats have a global system of meowing for every occasion — is wrong.

No wonder: when I offered it a YouTube compilation of meowing cats, the software gave a series of wrong answers.

A kitten with its belly tickled, meowing with bliss, was translated as ‘Mommy, where are you?’

A cat at a door asking to go outside was translated as ‘I am in pain’ or ‘I am not afraid’. Everyone could see that this was in fact a healthy animal that just wanted to be somewhere else.

The truth about “cat talk” is more complicated — and much more interesting. Instead of a universal language, our pets tune their meows to our ears.

“It seems likely that cats develop their own unique vocalization patterns with their human companions, learning those that ‘work’ to elicit a desired response – for example to give them attention or to feed them,” Dr. Blackwell tells us.

That’s an academic way of saying that cats think of us as useful idiots. They teach us to manipulate by trying a variety of sounds – some insistent, some babyish, some just plain weird. And when they find one that works, they stick to it.

dr. Blackwell adds that since we obviously can’t interpret our cats’ scents and pheromones, we need to learn to study their body language for reliable clues about how they’re feeling.

The Cats Protection League offers advice on some of the lesser-known behaviors.

The founders of MeowTalk say they’ve found a formula capable of identifying a cat’s meows and translating them into human languages ​​(file image)

The MeowTalk app has gone viral since its launch in Japan, with 17 million downloads and 250 million meows recorded (file image)

One is the “social roll,” a move I often see performed by our newest cat, Picnic. It rolls onto its back, extends its hind legs and slaps its front legs in the air. I learned the hard way that this doesn’t mean, “Tickle my belly please.”

No, the only thing that indicates the “social role” is a greeting. So does an erect tail, which shoots upright like a radio antenna.

Most people know that when a cat is wagging its tail, it is at best a sign of indecision or wariness, and possibly a bad mood. Less well known is something called “pilo-erection,” which means bristles at the base of the tail.

This can indicate over-excitement, perhaps caused by too much petting, and is often a warning that your cat is going to bite you – another behavior I’ll be wary of.

When a cat squats, it’s easy to interpret that as playful. But it can also be a sign that your pet is worried about something and is getting ready to run.

Cats seem made for cuddling, but the CPL also warns that there are plenty of places most moggies don’t like to be touched. The tops of the head and backs of the ears are good for petting, but keep your hands away from their hind legs and undercarriage.

When a cat is relaxed, its ears will be up. Flat ears are a bad sign. And of course, never rub a cat’s fur wrong. That’s asking for trouble. None of this, of course, is of any use to smartphone users who want to understand their pet with newfangled technology. But Swedish researcher Dr Susanne Schotz, a professor of phonetics at Lund University, may be close to cracking the cat code.

There are, she says, common meows that are good to know. Kittens make a small meowing sound, especially when they are cold or hungry. Adult cats often hold this, a kind of baby talk for when they want to be mothered.

A beep that comes up at the end, like a question, is usually a plea for a snack. However, a groan is a sign of stress.

But ultimately, communication with our moggies is largely personal. dr. Schotz even suspects that human accents affect the way cats meow.

No smartphone app will ever be able to translate an individual animal’s unique vocabulary, it seems. dr. However, Schotz has some simple advice for cat owners like Picnic who don’t meow much.

Talk to your pets. Have a wet. After a while, they might just start talking back.