CHRISTOPHER STEVENS: After a polish, All That Glitters is a sparkling jewel in the TV crown 

All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewelery Star

Rating:

A farm through time

Rating:

Many a true joke, and all – Katherine Ryan was right when she joked that the gemstone Malachite sounds like the love child of two reality stars.

“No, Malachite!” she snapped, with an Essex accent, imitating a stereotypical Love Islander. “It’s no fun biting people, honey!”

Any of the cheap gems featured in All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewelery Star (BBC2) would be ideal for celebrity offspring.

If Katie Price doesn’t already have daughters called Tanzanite and Tourmaline, she wishes she did. And the next generation of Kardashians should be Kunzite, Kyanite and Khooni Neelam.

Money is tight on BBC2 and the eight enthusiastic jewelers worked with scraps barely larger than the diamond on the tip of a turntable stylus. Former English teacher Nyanda dropped hers.

Convinced she would never find it and her efforts were ruined, she ran from her workbench crying.

Cash is tight on BBC2, and the eight enthusiastic jewelers worked with shavings barely bigger than the diamond on the tip of a turntable stylus.

The show hosted by Katherine Ryan had a whimsical launch last year, but it just needed a little cut and polish

Presenter Katherine got on her knees to search, but she was found by judge Shaun Leane.

Their eagerness to help, and the way participants were expected to help rivals, marked a change from the somewhat aggressive competition of the first series. All That Glitters had a whimsical launch last year, but it just needed a little clipping and polishing.

Fortunately, Katherine ditched the political jokes and kept aside the allusions to the strange barbed wire.

Gadget mobile of the night: A Lotus Esprit was brought back to life on Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics (Yesterday). Unfortunately, it did not fire surface-to-air missiles, unlike 007’s model in The Spy Who Loved Me. They must have been an optional extra.

The role of the judges has been strengthened, with more expert commentary. That’s crucial: most of us can enjoy Bake Off or Sewing Bee, because we all love cakes and wear pants. But without any guidance, we’re unlikely to know if a chain is soldered properly or a bezel setting is securely attached.

A simple yet effective addition is a stairway with podiums where the judges can arrange the ‘bestselling’ pieces in order, from the top step to the bottom.

The ‘tailor-made’ round salutes local heroes. This time, Hannah Simnett, founder of children’s charities, was rewarded for her mentorship organization Cherished with a necklace in the shape of her name.

Syrian refugee Steve, who said he learned his metalworking skills at the Jungle camp in Calais, looked like an early favorite for the final.

Instead, he was the first to be sent home after his chain fell off. “Technically it’s not a chain,” Shaun said.

Originally from East London, Tianne-Louise used cartoonish bubble letters in her design. “I think if she was born in July she might be bubbly,” she reasoned.

That got me thinking if there might be a good game show in astrology.

Each week, players tried to guess the constellations of mysterious celebrities, based on clues about their lifestyle. Professor Brian Cox could be chief judge. Let’s call it stars in their sky.

There’s not much future in a game show inspired by traditional farming methods, though historian Ruth Goodman gave it a try on A Farm Through Time (C5).

Phil showed his restored WW2 tractor to historian Ruth and farm brothers and presenters Rob and Dave Nicholson

While working on a Victorian industrial revolution corn thresher, farm brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson got to work with medieval flails.

Like a walk through a National Trust property, this show offers plenty of distracting glimpses into the past. We watched a blacksmith at work and saw bunches of grapes in a glass house grown from a cutting brought back from a 19th-century aristocrat’s Grand Tour to Italy.

But the best run followed a young shire horse, Blossom, who was learning to pull a plow. . . although she is still in the practice phase and towing a tractor tire. “There are fewer shire horses in the world than giant pandas,” said Rob. What a bleak statistic.