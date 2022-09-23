Christopher Pyne’s mother Margaret dies aged 92

<!–

Former Defense Secretary Christopher Pyne’s mother has died aged 92.

Margaret Elsie Pyne died peacefully at Adelaide’s Lourdes Valley retirement home in Myrtle Bank on September 12, just six weeks before her 93rd birthday.

She had been widowed since 1988, after the death of her husband Remington, an Adelaide doctor, at the age of 59.

“Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Remington, Nicholas and Annemarie, Alexander and Veronique, Samantha and Simon and Christopher and Carolyn,” reads an obituary in The Advertiser newspaper.

Beloved grandmother of Remington, Henrietta and Alexa, Beatrice, George and Edwina, Sebastian and Sabine, Eleanor, Barnaby, Felix and Aurelia.

“A beautiful life, well lived.”

Mr Pyne withdrew from politics in the May 2019 election and used Mother’s Day that month to note that Margaret was almost 90.

‘The Matriarch. My mother Margaret. I’m still hitting almost 90. Happy Mother’s Day,” he said.

Mr Pyne was first elected to Parliament in March 1993, at the young age of 25, in Sturt in east Adelaide, after challenging long-serving MP Ian Wilson for the Liberal Party’s pre-selection.

But he didn’t become a minister until 2013 after reportedly telling future Prime Minister John Howard in 1995 that he was “yesterday’s man” as he sought support to replace Alexander Downer as Liberal leader.

An obituary in The Advertiser newspaper stated that the widow died peacefully at the Lourdes Valley facility in Myrtle Bank. She died just three days after the Queen and had been widowed since 1988, following the death of her Adelaide doctor husband Remington, aged 59.

Pyne was the leader of the moderate faction of the Liberal Party in South Australia and is in favor of Australia becoming a republic.

He spent 14 years in the backseat before becoming Secretary of State with the aging portfolio in March 2007.

By then, the Howard administration had been in power for 11 years and lost the November election to Labor’s Kevin Rudd.

Pyne had to wait until September 2013 to become a minister, with the election of Tony Abbott’s coalition government, after he had been an MP for 20 years.

He was Minister of Education from 2013 to 2015 before switching to industry and science in September 2015 when Malcolm Turnbull became Prime Minister.

The South Australian became Defense Secretary in August 2018 when Scott Morrison took over.

After spending more than half of his life as a Member of Parliament, Mr Pyne retired from politics in 2019 and established Pyne and Partners as a registered political lobbyist.

His mother’s death came just nine months after he lost his high school friend Christian Kerr at Saint Ignatius College, a journalist at The Australian who had helped him win the Liberal Party’s pre-selection three decades ago.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Mr Pyne.