Christopher Nkunku ‘has had secret Chelsea medical’ before a possible £52.8m move in 2023

Red Bull Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku is said to have had ‘secret medical treatment’ at Chelsea this summer, ahead of a possible move before the start of the 2023-24 season.

The Frenchman underwent tests in Frankfurt in August, in the presence of a Chelsea orthopedist, according to the German outlet picturewhile the Blues set out to steal a march in pursuit of one of Europe’s most popular properties.

Nkunku already has six goals and an assist to his name this season after a breakout campaign in 2021-22, in which he scored 20 goals and provided 15 assists in the Bundesliga.

In total, Nkunku racked up 35 goals and 20 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions last season, including a hat-trick in his side’s eventful 6-3 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old’s statement season put him at the top of many clubs’ shortlists heading into the summer term, but in a season when the Bundesliga’s biggest strikers moved, in Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski, he remained in place.

But apparently not for long, with Todd Boehly already envisioning a £52.8m transfer for the versatile forward, who can operate as a centre-forward, shadow striker or attacking midfielder.

A move would require the £52.8m non-negotiable release clause to be activated, and with the player under contract until 2026, there is no rush for Leipzig to sell a player whose stock is sure to only grow.

But Chelsea desperately needs a striker, with Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku returning to Leipzig and Inter respectively, and Kai Havertz struggling as a lone forward.

And the price tag on his head certainly won’t deter the new American owner of Blues, who has already broken the Premier League record for spending in one window.

Boehly brought in Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling for a total of around £270 million.

And the American appears to be in concrete talks with Leipzig, who have a history of selling players a season before leaving the club, with Naby Keita coming to Liverpool in 2018 – a year after buying him from the German outfit.

Chelsea also seems a logical step. A move to German titans Bayern Munich wouldn’t be unprecedented, but their current struggles make the Premier League a more attractive destination, especially with both Chelsea and Manchester United chasing a No. 9.

But the Blues will have to act quickly if they want to be at the front of the line a season earlier, although after a player’s medical it wouldn’t be a surprise to see an offer in the not-too-distant future.