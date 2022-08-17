Christopher Meloni films scenes for old show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit with Mariska Hargitay

Christopher Meloni has his own Law & Order show called Organized Crime, which he is filming this year.

But on Tuesday, the 61-year-old actor was seen on his old TV show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit with Mariska Hargitay. The actor appears to be filming a crossover episode.

The long-running police procedural program SVU is currently working on its upcoming 24th season, which will premiere in September.

Doing his thing: Christopher Meloni was spotted with Mariska Hargitay on Tuesday afternoon while working on the New York City set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

According to TV LINE, there will be a lot of Law & Order transitions this fall as the original Law & Order, Hargitay’s SVU, and Meloni’s Organized Crime air the same night in a row.

Law & Order Season 22, Law & Order: SVU Season 24, and Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 will all premiere on September 22.

Meloni hasn’t been pictured for over a year as she guest stars on SVU. He wore a long-sleeved T-shirt and slim-fitting navy blue pants as he filmed his scenes.

Hargitay, 58, opted for an all-black outfit with a wide-neck shirt and matching pants.

The actress also wore a set of tinted sunglasses and various jewelry.

The artist’s hair fell to her shoulders, adding an element of color to her otherwise monotonous outfit.

In costume: Meloni wore a long sleeve t-shirt and slim-fitting navy blue pants while filming his scenes

Getting close: The 61-year-old actor was joined by his former costar Hargitay, and the pair shared a hug during their time in the program’s production room

Meloni began playing detective Elliot Stabler during the first season of Law & Order: Special Victims, which premiered in 1999.

The performer starred alongside Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson and the program has remained on the air the entire time.

The actor remained a fan-favorite show for a total of 12 seasons, and he was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2006.

He announced that he would be leaving the program in 2013, citing failed salary negotiations as the reason for his departure.

Former cast member: Meloni started playing detective Elliot Stabler on the first season of Law & Order: Special Victims, which premiered in 1999

Saying goodbye: He announced he would be leaving the program in 2013, citing failed salary negotiations as the reason for his departure

Stabler was subsequently written off the program and given an off-screen exit.

Meloni made a guest appearance on the show on an episode titled Return of the Prodigal Sun, which premiered last April.

The actor’s return to the program was well received by fans, and his performance was praised by many critics. And it looks like he’ll be back at SVU this fall.

The performer has since reprized his role as Stabler in Law & Order: Organized Crime, which premiered last year.

Back to it: The performer has since reprized his role as Stabler in Law & Order: Organized Crime, which premiered last year

Meloni spoke about working on the program during an interview with Men’s health and stated that he was happy to return to the Law & Order franchise on his terms.

“It felt good to have to make that decision — which was a big yes-or-no decision — with a sense of clarity and a sense that certain things are correct,” he said.

The artist made it a point to add, “This time with the Law & Order ride, I’m not stressed.”

Things are going well: Meloni spoke during an interview with Men’s Health about working on the program and said he’s happy to be able to return to the Law & Order franchise on his terms

In July, crew member Johnny Pizzaro was shot dead on the set of Meloni’s spin-off show Law & Order: Organized Crime.

New York police identified Johnny Pizarro, 31, as the victim of an apparent execution-style murder on the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Pizarro was responsible for parking enforcement on set, and the murder took place around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The crew member was in his vehicle in Greenpoint when someone opened his door and shot the victim in the face and neck.