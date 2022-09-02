Christopher Eccleston, 58, showcases his muscular arms and shaved head during a sunny stroll

<!–

He recently wrapped up the taping of three Dodger specials for CBBC, where he plays Charles Dickens’ famous pickpocket Fagin.

And Christopher Eccleston, 58, showed off his shaved head and bulging biceps in London on Friday after overhauling his appearance for the role.

The actor cut a casual figure in a black cardigan and matching shorts as he enjoys a sunny stroll through the capital.

Hunky: Christopher Eccleston, 58, shows off his toned arms and shaved head on a sunny walk (left) — after revamping his appearance for his role as Fagin in the latest series Dodger (right, pictured in 2019)

Christopher sported a nearly trimmed beard as he lug his gear in a backpack.

Slipping his feet into comfy Adidas sneakers, the former Doctor Who star carried his cell phone complete with headphones, no doubt to listen to music on his walk.

The show follows Dickens character Artful Dodger (Billy Jenkins) from the novel Oliver Twist, as he gets into trouble numerous times in Victorian London.

Busy Boy: Christopher wore an almost trimmed beard as he lug his stuff in a backpack

Series one ended with the youngster being deported to Australia on a ship full of convicts – so the first new episode will likely show his escape back to London to reunite with Fagin.

The two Christmas episodes cause the team to unknowingly crash a Christmas party on 10 Downing Street.

The show’s first season became the most-watched program commissioned by CBBC in the past 12 months after it was repeated on BBC One.

The episodes will feature guest stars Jane Horrocks, Rufus Jones, Anita Dobson, Robert Lindsay and Mark Benton.

Hiking: Slipping his feet into comfortable sneakers, the former Doctor Who star carried his cell phone, complete with headphones, no doubt to listen to music on his hike

Big shoes to fill: Christopher plays the role of pickpocket Fagin in the CBBC series

Creators Rhys Thomas and Lucy Montgomery said: “We’re excited to be back for three exciting specials and even more excited to put together such a great cast. We had a lot of fun taking these characters on more adventures and we thank the BBC for giving us the platform to do that.”

Buscombe, commissioning editor for BBC Children’s said: ‘We are delighted that so many children and their families have enjoyed the first outing of ‘Dodger’, and we can’t wait to see what rambunctious adventures Dodger and the gang have in store. our next!’

Mark Freeland, executive producer for Universal International Studios, added: ‘It’s so great to see the unhinged ‘Dodger’ gang back so soon for three specials on the BBC. We want to provide families with really exciting, feel-good and downright funny entertainment.”