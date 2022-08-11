Christopher Browne who killed son Lincoln in buggy crash avoids jail

<!–

A father whose toddler died during an ATV rollover on Christmas Day in 2020 has been ordered to do community work as punishment for his part in the boy’s death.

Lincoln Browne was thrown from the buggy and crushed after his father baked a donut during a family brunch in the paddock of their home in northeast Victoria.

Christopher Browne was supported in court on Thursday by his wife, who had remained unwaveringly loyal, according to County Court judge Michael Cahill.

A psychologist who has treated Browne said the only thing keeping the now 33-year-old afloat is his sense of responsibility to take care of his wife and their younger child.

The couple had stillborn twin daughters before Lincoln’s birth.

Browne’s doctor begged the court to apply compassion, because he had suffered enough already.

Lincoln Browne was killed after falling from an ATV on an estate in Barnawartha North near the Victoria-New South Wales border on Christmas Day 2020

Christopher Browne (pictured) was sentenced to three years’ community service with 250 hours of unpaid community work

The family had gathered at Browne’s Barnawartha North home for Christmas brunch when he offered rides on his new off-road buggy.

With two-year-old Lincoln on his lap and his sister beside him, Browne was making several donuts, racing up and down the driveway, and returning to the paddock for one final burnout when the buggy tipped over.

He and his wife ran to Lincoln and there were attempts to resuscitate him, but the little boy could not be saved.

Judge Cahill said Browne’s offense was objectively serious – both he and his son were uninhibited.

By sitting on top of the buckled seat belt, Browne had released a safety lock – which would have limited the speed to 25 km/h.

The buggy was only allowed to have two people on board, not three.

Browne later told police that he became complacent about safety and had tried to scare his sister.

Police pictured at the scene on the private property on Moss Road, Barnawartha North on Christmas Day 2020

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving resulting in death and reckless conduct leading to serious injury.

Browne has been retired since the crash and will carry the demons of the accident for life, his father-in-law said.

A friend described him as a shadow of his former self.

Judge Cahill said that normally a prison sentence would follow a serious crime with such tragic consequences.

But a three-year correctional order with 250 hours of unpaid community work would meet the punitive and rehabilitative requirements of sentencing, the judge said.

Browne will also be disqualified from riding for 18 months.

Prosecutors had demanded a prison term.

In a similar case, another father was sentenced to more than three years behind bars and an appeal dismissed on the grounds of apparent excessiveness, they argued.