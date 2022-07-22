Christophe Laporte wins Tour de France stage, as Britain’s Fred Wright ran out of steam

Christophe Laporte delivered an overdue French win at the 109th Tour de France, as Fred Wright was again the near man.

Laporte’s Jumbo-Visma team-mate Jonas Vingegaard held onto the lead in the race by more than three minutes, although he lost five seconds to Tadej Pogacar, who sprinted to finish fifth.

Jumbo-Visma will enter the penultimate stage of Saturday in search of the yellow, green and polka dot jersey to Paris.

Christophe Laporte allayed fears of a first Tour without a French victory since 1999

Although the profile of stage 19 looked flat, it didn’t tell the true story of a 188km undulating route from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, as the threatening crosswind stayed away.

After the first break of the day was taken, Wright, along with Alexis Gougeard and Jasper Stuyven, slid off the front with 35km to go and stayed clear of the blazing rouge.

Even as the pack pulled down, it was a disorganized chase and Wright stomped on the pedals as the drag to the finish began. The 23-year-old Londoner had chased victory from the breaks on the eighth stage to Lausanne and two days later to Megève.

Fred Wright (left) disappeared after a strong chase and was defeated by Laporte

In stage 13 at Saint-Etienne he was within sight of the line when Mads Pedersen ran away, and it was a similar story here when Laporte, coming out of the pack, carried superior speed to the climb and pulled away, beating Jasper Philipsen and Alberto Dainese as Wright faded.

“Fair play for Laporte, he came around with some speed,” Wright said. “He’s got legs.” French fears grew of a first Tour without a home win since 1999, but Laporte’s burst of speed allayed that.

“It’s important to get a French win,” the 29-year-old said of his first Grand Tour stage win. “If it makes the crowd and my family happy, so am I.”