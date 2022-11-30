Christmas trees are set to cost 20 percent more in the US because of the relentless drought

The relentless drought plaguing the US could steal Christmas.

Nurseries in the US have been forced to close for Christmas due to a drought that has killed tens of thousands of trees

The abnormally low rainfall this year has killed tens of thousands, if not more, of evergreen conifers, and the remaining trees cost nearly $100 on average — a 20 percent markup from last year.

From New England to Texas, logging farms across the country have been forced to close in recent weeks due to this summer’s drought that impacted growth and put pressure on mature trees until their needles turned brown.

A Kansas farm, Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm, hasn’t closed its doors, but owner Kip Scott told it KWCH-DT

that he planted thousands of trees earlier this year but lost 75 percent to the drought.

The price increase is not only due to a lack of supply, inflation has forced growers to pay 50 percent more for supplies such as fertilizer.

The most recent data from the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) reports that more than 59 percent of the lower 48 states were in drought from Nov. 16 through Nov. 22.

And in the same week, 375.4 million crops were affected.

During the summer, 40 percent of the country was ravaged by drought, with Texas, where a nursery closed, being the hardest hit.

Kathy Radde, co-owner of Radde Tannenbaum Farm in Meridian, shared KCEN TV News“It was a tough decision to [shutdown]to say that we just don’t have trees that people will find pleasant.

“We just knew it’s better to lay out a year with felling and give the trees a chance to get beautiful again.”

The Newport Daily News

spoke to the family that owns Clark’s Christmas Tree Farm in Tiverton, Rhode Island and learned that they, too, were struggling.

Emily Watne, one of the farm’s owners, said: ‘Everyone shows up the first weekend in December expecting acres and acres of healthy trees, and they just won’t be.

“They’re going to be thin, they’re going to be maybe a little brown… I’d look at places that do tag, think about it a little bit earlier than usual.”

Clarks Christmas Tree Farm announced the closure on Facebook.

‘A number of things have led to this; this summer’s drought has stressed our crop to the point that many trees have become susceptible to various pathogens,” the post reads.

‘We feel that our trees do not meet our standards. And 2, we were unable to buy freshly felled trees from our RI Grower resource.”

The drought, which ravaged the US for 101 weeks, has put pressure on trees and many are now left with brown needles

Massachusetts was also hit hard by the drought — 80 percent of the state experienced moderate to severe drought in mid-July. Gizmodo reports.

CNBC Boston reported that an arborist lost more than 1,000 trees this spring, representing a 95 percent loss.

Some farms ship trees from other areas, such as Michigan, states in the Pacific Northwest and the Carolinas, Good Morning America reports.

Woody Woodruff, owner of Kadee Farm in Greenville, Texas, who transports trees, shared GMA: ‘Of course those trees are going to be more expensive. Consumers will therefore pay more this year if they look for a living tree.

“And if you go to any of the big box stores, I’ve noticed that their artificial trees have really skyrocketed, too. This is again due to inflation and shipping costs.