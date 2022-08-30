Christmas trees ALREADY on display as holiday season starts earlier than usual due to inflation

Four months before the holidays, Christmas trees and other festive items have already popped up in stores across the US — a premature start to the shopping season as Americans feel the pressure of inflation and stretch their budgets.

Shoppers were taken aback this month when photos of the trees surfaced on social media — leaving many wondering why the evergreens, often associated with the holiday season, were reviled in the dog days of summer.

Costco, Sam’s Club and Walmart were among the several stores that staged the seemingly premature displays in August — with hardware giant Home Depot rolling out Christmas items as early as mid-July.

Still 118 days away, the holiday may seem at best on the horizon for some — while others have labeled the early stocking as “madness” and a “money heist” amid the recent US economic turmoil.

Conversely, some savvy shoppers have embraced early stocking – taking advantage of deals offered by the outlets to incentivize consumers to buy the trees earlier than one would initially like.

But with winter not over and Halloween two months away, the phenomenon speaks of the current dire state of the US economy, which has been hopelessly hampered by inflation under President Joe Biden over the past year.

Currently, Costco offers shoppers both 7.5-foot and 12-foot Christmas trees, priced at $499 and $1,149 respectively.

For those looking for something a little more subtle, the store also offers smaller, light-up options for just $140, with more medium-sized alternatives ranging from $200 to $800.

Those prices are likely to rise as it gets closer to the holiday season — as major retailers like Walmart at Target have noticed in recent weeks that consumers are pulling back on discretionary spending and instead prioritizing food and gas amid rising costs.

That said, the stock of the holiday summer doesn’t stop there. The store also offers festive decorations such as Mickey Mouse Nutcracker statues, priced at $119.99 for a set of two, and Frosty the Snowman figures and effigies.

Shoppers across the country have posted photos of the rapidly popping up displays at the major newsstands, trying to attract consumers with deals on the decorations.

Keep in mind, though, that to shop at Costco stores, you’ll have to pay for a membership — which will set you back $60 a year.

Many shoppers were happy to see the decorations early – while others didn’t sound nearly as happy.

‘No! I’m not ready for Christmas yet,” one commented on a photo of Grinch ornaments at a Bay Area Costco.

Another wrote: ‘This makes me so happy, can’t wait to decorate again.’

“Time to get that Costco membership,” interrupted a third.

Others saw humor in the fact that the Christmas products were sold in the middle of the summer, four months before the big day.

“I saw Christmas trees at a Costco in July and ooooh I was crazy,” a Twitter poster joked.

For those looking for something a little more subtle, the store also offers smaller, light-up options for just $140, like these 4.5-footers, with more medium-sized alternatives ranging from $200 to $800.

Others were simply confused by the presence of the decorations in stores before September. “Why are there Christmas trees for sale in Costco?” someone asked.

Another tagged the company in a questioning post: ‘@Costco, what the hell are you thinking! It’s not even September 1st yet… and we’re already buying Christmas trees.’

Another more inclined shopper wrote, “I think maybe you should take me to Costco.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club, which together have nearly 5,400 locations across the country, also offer trees for just $49.

It comes at a time when decades-long high inflation, though now on the wane, has prompted affluent shoppers to relentlessly hunt for bargains, with Walmart recently saying its low-priced food and consumables have attracted even more middle- and higher-income shoppers.

Increased inventory levels in stores due to inflation-stricken consumers cutting back on discretionary purchases have also forced chains to offer large discounts to clear excess inventory.

Others are offering sales this holiday season to minimize waste as store inventories continue to grow, as many cash-strapped Americans are hesitant to spend what little disposable income they have.

According to the latest inflation data, grocery prices have risen 12.2 percent nationwide this summer from a year ago, the fastest pace since April 1979.

Rising food prices played a major role in pushing headline inflation to 9.1 percent last month, a four-decade high that has since fallen slightly to 8.5 percent

Meanwhile, a recent study found that 61 percent of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and the burden of higher food and gas prices is pushing many family budgets to their limits.

It’s because major retailers, including Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. in recent weeks have reported a decrease in the number of shoppers over the past year

Discount chains, including dollar stores, have seen a massive spike in grocery sales as shoppers try to stretch their paychecks through the month and keep food on the table.

That said, more than 4 in 10 are spending less on groceries, according to a recent CNBC survey published earlier this month, and about a third are more likely to use their credit card to weather the financial crisis.

According to another study from NielsenIQ, shoppers also spend less on everyday commodities like bread, eggs and milk, as well as on processed goods like juice boxes, making discretionary purchases even rarer.

About 65 percent of respondents said they spent less on concerts and other types of entertainment, while another 61 percent said they drove less — with the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline still well over $4.50.

Experts blame inflation for everything from supply chain problems to the war on Ukraine’s influence on food and energy markets. Still, high prices have undoubtedly hurt President Joe Biden’s approval rating, which has fallen to about 37 percent.