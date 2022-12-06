Christmas tree shortage in Australia due to floods

<!–

Australians interested in having an evergreen tree in their home this Christmas might be disappointed as a “perfect storm” has left growers struggling to keep up with demand.

With less than three weeks to go before the festive season begins, vendors have been overwhelmed with calls “willing to pay anything to get a tree.”

Victoria Christmas Tree Farm manager Alex Costa says flooding in recent months has virtually “wiped out” crops in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.

“Everyone is short on stock because of the weather,” he said.

‘I have about 3,000 trees that I can’t get to because of the amount of water we’ve had.

“It’s probably around 25 percent of this year’s crop and who knows if they’ll survive.”

Victoria Christmas Tree Farm director Alex Costa says the industry “has coped pretty badly” in recent years as demand has skyrocketed. Image: Victoria Christmas Tree Farm

Recent flooding capped three bad years along Australia’s east coast, with conditions brought on by three La Niña weather events unfavorable for tree growing.

“The last few years have been impressive,” says Mr. Costa.

“I’ve lost about 80 percent of each crop… I’ll put it this way, I’ve been set back 12 years because they take four to five years to grow.”

Costa says his business has been “inundated” with calls from across Australia seeking to secure a tree, adding that demand has grown substantially this year.

“I don’t know why but it will be a good blow to our industry, maybe after the grim lockdowns everyone wants this to be magic,” he said.

With tight supply and increased demand comes higher prices, and Costa says he’s seen some competitors jack up their prices by more than $50 per tree.

“We had to raise a few dollars, but this is a family business and we’re not here to become millionaires overnight,” he said.

“What matters most to me is that regular customers get the best product.”