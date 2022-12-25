Christmas tradition? Kings coach tips festive game to return after historic clash

“It’s the big day to play [in the NBA]except the playoffs.”
Rayjon Tucker (31 points) and Isaac Humphries (16 points, six blocks) performed for United in Goulding’s absence. They helped put together a 14-3 run just before halftime but lacked help from their teammates.
Only four of the 10 players used by United recorded points at half-time, with import Xavier Rathan-Mayes and starters Mason Peatling and Brad Newley among those going into the main substitution scoreless.
“We would have liked more goalscorers,” said Vickerman. “We probably set a club record with 51 three [attempts] this evening.
“With Barlow out with a concussion and CG sick, there was some composure and some shooting that we kind of missed tonight.”
United tied the game midway through the third quarter, but the Kings began to work Tucker, leaving him scoreless on just three field goal attempts for the span.
Loading
Sydney looked to their bench to rebuild their lead, with Jaylin Galloway, Angus Glover and Jordan Hunter all getting in on the action.
Cooks made a successful return from the ankle injury that forced him out of the Kings’ final game and was particularly effective in exploiting United early on.
He helped the Kings deal with their recent habit of disappearing games late and regained control in the last quarter to finish one point short of his best performance of the season.
The only sour note for the Kings came when Derrick Walton jnr limped late, but Buford doubted it was a serious injury.
“I think it was just a cramp. He was trying to get back into the game. He said he’d had enough rest,” Buford said.
MONKEY
Sports news, results and expert commentary. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.