Christmas toy danger warning: NSW government cracks down on button batteries, small parts

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Aussie parents have been warned against buying potentially dangerous and deadly children’s toys sold before Christmas.

NSW Fair Trading inspectors have launched their latest operation, visiting businesses with a history of selling non-compliant toys.

Minister Victor Dominello said this was the organization’s “number one focus” this Christmas season.

‘The main focus of NSW Fair Trading this Christmas is to keep children safe by removing dangerous toys from sale. That’s why our inspectors scour the market for toys and other products that could cause harm,” Dominello said.

Aussie parents warned about buying potentially dangerous and deadly children’s toys sold before Christmas (stock image)

Individuals who violate mandatory safety standards for children’s toys can be fined up to $500,000 (stock image)

“We see that the majority of non-compliant toys are manufactured abroad and imported directly into the country by retailers or wholesalers.”

Individuals who violate mandatory safety standards can be fined up to $500,000.

Meanwhile, companies could be fined a hefty $10 million.

Toys deemed dangerous by NSW Fair Trading, including those where the removable batteries are not properly fitted with a child resistant cover and are secured with a latch.

Small parts that pose a choking hazard are also considered dangerous.

Minister Victor Dominello (pictured) said NSW Fair Trading’s ‘first focus’ this year was to protect children by taking dangerous toys off the market

Toys considered dangerous when removable batteries are not properly fitted with a child-resistant cover and are secured with a latch or have small parts (stock image)

Toys and puzzles containing small, powerful magnets that can kill children if swallowed are prohibited from sale.

Mr Dominello said projectile toys should only be used under adult supervision.

In 2021, NSW Fair Trading visited 203 traders and inspected 840 individual products aimed at children.

Only eight dangerous toys were identified and removed from shelves, up from the 24 that were stripped from stores during the 2018 pre-Christmas checks.