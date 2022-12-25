Christmas Storm watch: Storm warning lifted, but Environment Canada recommends caution

‘Heavy storm conditions’ improve slightly, but are expected to stretch past Christmas.

Published Dec 25, 2022 • Last updated 55 minutes ago • 5 minute read

Christmas Eve may not have been the best weather for running last minute errands or picking up the gift you forgot with the weather that hit the capital, the second day of the winter storm, Saturday, December 24, 2022. Photo by Ashley Fraser /Postmedia Environment Canada officially cancelled its storm warning for the capital region at about 9 a.m. Saturday. But travel was still considered treacherous, and later on Saturday Via Rail said it was cancelling all trains between Toronto and Ottawa and Toronto and Montreal for Christmas Day.

Environment Canada said people should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions. Watch for updated statements.

Christmas storm: Latest developments at a glance • VIA Rail said that “Due to a CN train derailment that occurred earlier (Saturday), VIA Rail is forced to cancel all trains between Toronto and Ottawa and Toronto and Montreal for December 25.”

‘Heavy storm condition’ improve slightly, expected to stretch past Christmas Hydro Ottawa mostly back OC Transpo continues to report the system was slow, but steady with streets in rough condition. Highway conditions very poor outside. Road closures continue across the province. Hwy 417 is closed in both directions between Ottawa and the Quebec border. Hwy 401 closed from west of Kingston to deep into Quebec. County Road 17 is closed from Alfred to L’Original. There have been no deaths or serious injury due to the storm reported to date All schools closed in region The city reminded people to prepare their emergency suppliers for any power disruptions. All branches of Ottawa Public Library were closed on Friday. All public library Bookmobile stops were cancelled, as were deliveries by the Library’s Homebound services. War Museum, Museum of Nature and Museum of History closed City recreation and cultural facilities closed City client service centres and all other counter services closed Read more about what’s open in closed over the holidays in Ottawa by clicking here. A walk along Richmond Road during the storm on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Photo by Errol McGihon /Postmedia While Environment Canada has official lifted its official “warning” status for the capital and area, the region can expect cold, windy weather for another 48 hours.

Environment Canada says high winds gusting to 70 km/h at times are expected to cause flurries. About two to four cms are expected

The temperature should remain steady near -8 C, with a wind chill of -21.

Another two cms of flurries are expected through Christmas Eve, with gusty winds and temps of – 7.C, feeling like -17 in the wind.

Christmas Day looks mainly cloudy, with more flurries. The winds are expected to calm down to about 30 km/h starting about noon with gusts to 50 becoming through the afternoon.

The temperature is expected to fall to -10 C in the afternoon.

The overnight low is expected to hit -11 C.

Vehicles navigate flooded Hunt Club Road near Merivale Road. Photo by Errol McGihon /POSTMEDIA Driving conditions remain slippery, particularly in rural areas.

“By minimizing travel, you help keep the roads clear for roads crews and emergency vehicles,” read a City of Ottawa release.

“Please stay home (Friday) unless it is absolutely necessary. Anyone who is required to travel during this event is asked to plan ahead and give themselves extra travel time.”

Provincial police issued similar strong recommendations to avoid to avoid travel. In particular, Highway 417 is described as “dangerous” between Ottawa and the Quebec border. High 401 is mostly closed from west of Kingston to Quebec.

Here’s what you need to know about cancellations, closures, parking bans and more.

A pickup truck with plough clears slush and snow from a commercial parking lot near Hunt Club and Merivale Road. Photo by Errol McGihon /POSTMEDIA HYDRO, TRANSPO By noon Saturday, Hydro Ottawa reported only a few hundred customers out of service.

At times Friday there were up to 170,000 customers out of service, mostly for brief periods.

However, the utility cautioned high winds and more snow could cause further outages.

High winds have not only caused power outages, it has also complicated some restoration efforts. Excessive wind makes it harder to safely use equipment, especially for crews working out of buckets. Please be sure to keep a safe distance so everyone can be home for the big guy! pic.twitter.com/QjWFBov4Xr

— Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) December 24, 2022 Meanwhile, OC Transpo reported the system was slow, with streets in rough condition.

The O-Train ran through the night to keep tracks and equipment warn.

OTHER AREAS Towns along Lake Ontario continued to be hit hard Saturday, with power outages, and dozens of traffis mishaps.

Kingston police sent a plainly worded tweet Saturday afternoon warning motorists that they were travelling at their own risk in the stormy conditions.

Police were only able to respond to “high priority” calls.

https://twitter.com/KingstonPolice/status/1606735573384892416

CLOSURES All branches of Ottawa Public Library were closed on Friday but will reopen on Saturday. All public library Bookmobile stops and homebound deliveries will continue as scheduled.

Due dates for regular library items were extended until Dec. 27, 2022. Expiry dates for holds pickup were extended until Jan. 2, 2023.

Book drops to return library items remained open. Branches were expected to open on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of Nature was also closed Friday. The museum said ticketholders would receive an automatic refund. It was set to reopen as scheduled on Monday, Dec. 26 with special holiday programming and activities.

The Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum were closed to visitors and all other groups on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24, with plans to open once again on Dec. 27. All on-site events and programs have also been cancelled.

All of the City of Ottawa’s recreation and cultural facilities with scheduled activities and rentals are to be open on Saturday. The city guided people to check facility websites for holiday schedules.

were closed on Friday and all drop-in activities, programs and rentals will be cancelled. All other city facilities, including City Hall and the Mary Pitt Centre, remained open with certain exceptions.

All city client service centres and all other counter services were closed. Civil ceremonies scheduled were not to be impacted.

All municipal child-care centres were closed.

PARKING BANS: The city lifted its winter weather parking ban at 7 a.m.

Occupants of a car that slid into the median on Highway 416 northbound near Highway 417. Photo by Errol McGihon /POSTMEDIA With files from Joanne Laucius and The Canadian Press

