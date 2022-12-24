Christmas shopping brawl in Bowen, Queensland

Christmas tensions spiraled into violence in a mall parking lot as two women and a man punched and kicked each other.

Shoppers, including children, hoping to get their Christmas presents at the last minute were instead shocked by a raging brawl on Friday night.

The fighting broke out at around 5pm in the Bowen Center Point Plaza car park, about 700 miles northwest of Brisbane in the Whitsundays region of Queensland.

Video opened of the brutal scene in the city with about 10,000 people, showing the two women holding each other before starting to throw punches.

A man takes off a Santa hat and throws it into a shopping cart before joining the brawl.

One of the women yelled “let go of me now” before the savage aggression kicked up a notch.

One of the women kneed the other women in the stomach, causing the man to try to pull her away from the fight.

Both women also pulled each other’s hair at the time.

However, the women using her knee held on to both the other woman and the man, and the combined weight knocked him to the ground, followed by both women.

The man then started trying to kick her off and the other woman tried to pull her away.

As the woman and man continued to battle it out on the floor, the other woman repeatedly hit her and pulled her hair again.

While others simply watched, a man who appeared to have no connection with any of those involved in the fight tried to break it up.

It worked, and everyone in the brawl left soon after.

Queensland Police said they have had no report on the incident.