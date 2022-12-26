Christmas sales rise 7.6% despite the contraction of inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Holiday sales rose as US spending remained resilient during the critical shopping season despite rising prices on everything from groceries to rent, according to one measure.

Holiday sales rose 7.6, a slower pace than the previous year’s 8.5% rise as shoppers began spending money they had saved during the early part of the pandemic, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all kinds payments, including cash and debit cards. .

Mastercard SpendingPulse expected an increase of 7.1%. The data released Monday excludes the auto industry and is not adjusted for inflation, which has eased a bit but remains painfully high.

Sales in the United States between November 1 and December 24, a critical period for retailers, were boosted by spending on restaurants and clothing.

By category, clothing rose 4.4%, while jewelry and electronics fell roughly 5%. Online sales increased 10.6% over the prior year and in-person spending increased 6.8%. Department stores posted a modest 1% increase over 2021.

“This holiday shopping season has looked different than previous years,” Steve Sadove, former CEO and chairman of Saks and a senior adviser to Mastercard, said in a prepared statement. “Retailers discounted heavily, but consumers diversified their vacation spending to accommodate rising prices and appetite for holiday experiences and gatherings post-pandemic.”

Part of the increase reflected the impact of higher prices across the board.

Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70% of US economic activity, and Americans have remained resilient since inflation first spiked nearly 18 months ago. However, cracks have begun to show, as higher prices for basic necessities take up an increasing share of everyone’s take-home pay.

Inflation has receded from a four-decade high it reached this summer, but it is still sapping the purchasing power of consumers. Prices rose 7.1% in November from a year earlier, up from a high of 9.1% in June.

Overall spending has slowed due to pandemic-infused splurges and has increasingly shifted toward necessities like food, while spending on electronics, furniture, new clothes and other non-necessaries has dwindled. Many shoppers have turned to private label products, which are often less expensive than national brands. They have been going to cheaper stores like dollar chains and big box stores like Walmart.

Consumers also expected deals. Stores expected more procrastinators to hit stores in the final days before Christmas compared to a year ago, when people started shopping earlier due to a global supply chain disruption that created thousands of product shortages.

“Consumers are trying to spread out their budget and are evaluating and shopping at different stores,” said Katie Thompson, leader of consultancy Kearney’s Consumer Institute.

In November, shoppers dramatically reduced retail spending compared to the previous month. Retail sales fell 0.6% from October to November after a sharp 1.3% rise the previous month, the government said in mid-December. Sales fell at furniture, electronics and home and garden stores.

A bigger picture of how Americans spent their money comes next month when the National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail group, presents its two-month combined results based on sales figures from November to December from the Department of Commerce.

The trade group expects holiday sales growth to slow to a range of 6-8%, compared with a blistering 13.5% growth a year ago.

Analysts will also look at fourth-quarter financial results from major retailers in February.