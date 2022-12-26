Christmas robbery mystery for 900 victims over three years

Nearly 900 Christmas Day robberies have gone unsolved in the past three years, figures show.

Some 65,542 robberies were committed in the last three Decembers, but 54,364 cases were closed without any suspect being identified.

And on Christmas days specifically during 2019, 2020 and 2021, 1182 robberies were reported, but 899 have not been solved. The Lib Dems revealed the freedom of information figures.

Results vary across the UK. While police in Powys, Wales, solved 95 per cent of the robberies in December, the Metropolitan Police only managed 14 per cent.

Bedfordshire Police solved just 5 per cent – ​​closing 908 cases without a suspect being identified. Only one robbery was solved on Christmas Day, out of 19 in three years.

The force said it assists in all domestic raids and insisted that figures from the past 12 months “show that we have the highest rate of solved residential burglaries of any police force in the country.”

Lib Dem internal affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael told the Mail that the data is a “damning indictment” of the government’s criminal record.

He said: ‘Christmas day is supposed to be Santa Claus coming down the chimney, not a thief through the window.

“Robbery is a horrifying and intrusive crime that can have a lasting emotional impact on victims.

‘Seeing so many unsolved robberies, especially over the festive period, is a damning indictment of this Government’s criminal record.

‘Time and time again, the Tories have failed to tackle crime. Their inaction has led to thousands of criminals getting away with murder and thousands of families waiting endlessly for justice that may never come.

‘The Lib Dems have a plan to tackle crime and crack down on theft. We need a return to proper community policing on our streets and more support for our local police forces.’

Earlier this year, the Mail revealed that a landmark agreement had been signed with all 43 police chiefs in England and Wales to send officers to every residential burglary.

Martin Hewitt, of the National Council of Police Chiefs, said he hoped the deal would mean more robbery cases would go to court.

It came after figures were released showing that police forces had failed to solve a single robbery in nearly half the country’s neighborhoods in the past three years.

Of more than 32,000 communities surveyed, 16,000, or 46 percent, closed all of their burglary cases within a three-year period without police filing charges against any suspects.

A Home Office spokesman said: ‘As the Home Secretary has made clear, we welcome the commitment of a police presence to burglaries.

“We continue to support the police, including through record investment and the recruitment of an additional 20,000 officers by March 2023.”