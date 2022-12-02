Christmas fears over the ‘buy now, and pay later’ boom

[noscript_1]

Politicians and charities are warning of a debt time bomb as consumers turn to buy now, pay later (BNPL) to fund Christmas shopping.

BNPL allows customers to split the cost of purchases into installments. It is especially popular with younger shoppers and in sectors such as clothing and fast fashion.

It boomed during the pandemic amid a surge in online shopping, fueling the growth of companies including Swedish group Klarna, Silicon Valley-based Stripe and British outfit Zilch.

Debt Time Bomb: BNPL allows customers to split the cost of purchases into installments

Tech giants Apple and Paypal also launched BNPL services. But the industry is under pressure as the cost of living hits spending and demand.

This week saw Klarna – once Europe’s most valuable tech company – more than double its losses to £652m in the third quarter, while Stripe announced last month that it would cut around 1,000 jobs, 14 per cent of its workforce.

The industry is also facing regulation after criticism that it allows people to unwittingly build up debts they can’t pay back. Sue Anderson, head of media at the charity StepChange, said 27 per cent of people who used credit last Christmas chose BNPL, but that could rise in 2022.

“More could turn to BNPL to pay for Christmas, leaving consumers more vulnerable to the risk of problematic debt,” she said. “BNPL options are becoming more common at checkouts and are often presented as a convenient way to pay.

“While BNPL is usually interest-free, it is important to remember that it is still a form of credit and the consequences of missing a payment can be just as serious as with any other credit product.”

Richard Lane, StepChange’s head of external affairs, said people often don’t realize they’ve taken out credit or debt. Unlike other forms of lending, BNPL is unregulated but is being cracked down on as fears of a debt crisis mount.

Tory MP Paul Maynard said it had to be ‘well regulated’. He added that while this Christmas was “more expensive than ever” for shoppers, they should consider options such as credit unions.

“It may not look like it, but [BNPL] is a form of credit, and people should be careful,” Maynard said.

Labor MP Stella Creasy called on the government to confront ‘legal loan sharks’ and said the cost of living was ‘dragging millions into a cycle of toxic personal debt’.

She has tabled an amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Act, due to be voted on next week, that would require the government to publish regulations on BNPL within 28 days of the act coming into effect. “MPs can step in where ministers have failed and vote to force the government into action,” she said.