Christmas Dinner at Capital City Rescue Mission

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Preparations began well in advance for the Mission’s holiday celebration, which includes a chapel with carols and a holiday meal served by volunteers.

“This is a win-win for me. They do as much for me as I do for them,” volunteer Dawn Turley said. “But I love vacationing here. pleasant! It makes you feel good “.

Take-out meals and gifts were also available, so people who were struggling this holiday season had less to worry about on Christmas Day.

“We have 3,000 meals ready and we also have 4,000 gifts ready,” said Perry Jones, executive director of the mission. “It’s Christmas and we are grateful to serve and thank the community because they have made it possible for us to have thousands of meals and thousands of gifts ready. And we don’t do it alone in the Capital Region.”

This Christmas was also cold, with the city under a code blue alert. The shelter was also stepped up for those trying to escape the freezing temperatures.

“Last night we were packed and we have 273, 280 people that are here in our nine-building campus,” Jones said. “They are excellent people. They’re here, they just need help, which is why we’re Code Blue Central. Grateful to be here for that and make sure everyone stays alive during the harshest weather the Northeast can have.”