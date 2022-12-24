Christmas Day weather as Australians flock to the beach

Australia’s southern states are enjoying a mostly warm and sunny Christmas Day, but heavy rain and storms threaten to dampen celebrations in the north.

People have flocked to the beach or set up backyard barbecues to enjoy the balmy weather, but elsewhere others are facing fearful times due to past rainfall.

South Australians living along the Murray River are bracing for flood surges, with residents advised to consider evacuating if the water rises to levels not seen in a century.

The peak will be lower than initially predicted, but thousands of properties along the Murray continue to face flooding in the coming weeks.

Most capitals are enjoying warm temperatures and clear skies for Christmas Day, with some early cloud cover in Sydney and Hobart.

In Brisbane, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, a shower or two is possible and storms and a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius are expected in the Top End.

The agency issued a severe weather warning early Sunday for heavy rainfall and strong winds associated with ex-tropical Cyclone Ellie moving south across the central Northern Territory.

It warned people in parts of Barkly, Simpson and the Tanami districts to be prepared for thunderstorms and “dangerous and life-threatening flash floods” through Sunday and Monday.

Damaging wind gusts with peaks in excess of 90 km/h are possible over the Barkly district and flood watches are in place for Tennant Creek, Elliott, Ali Curung, Ampilatwatja, Barrow Creek and Renner Springs.

The NT Emergency Service is urging local residents to secure loose items around their homes, avoid driving in floods, have emergency kits on hand and be prepared for power outages.

While Christmas Day is unlikely to break any temperature records, it marks the start of a low-intensity heat wave that is expected to last through Wednesday in the south of the continent, including Tasmania.