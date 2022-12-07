Christmas chaos on the cards for Britain as unions pledge mass walkouts

This will mainly involve immigration officials who are responsible for checking the passports of incoming passengers. Airport officials said the degree of disruption will depend on whether the Interior Ministry is able to deploy backup. A sign hangs from a picket line at Dartford’s delivery office in Dartford, England. Credit:Getty The government has deployed hundreds of armed forces to strike for eight days in December, and possibly to cover ambulance drivers and firefighters. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he is working on “strict new laws” to limit the impact of strikes, which could cause major travel disruptions.

Sunak told the House of Commons that if “union leaders continue to be unreasonable it is my duty to take action to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public”. Loading Since moving to Downing Street on October 26, he has promised several times that he would introduce stricter laws to curb the strikes, but the details of any legislation are still unknown. “If union leaders are not being reasonable then I have to do what I have to do to keep people safe and make sure people can go about their daily lives without the massive disruption these strikes are going to cause,” he said. The National Health Service is in crisis with critically understaffed, with hospital emergency room wait times exceeding 12 hours.

After two intense years of the pandemic, there is widespread sympathy for nurses who earn an average wage of £35,500 ($64,330). Members of the RMT, the largest rail union embroiled in disputes with both infrastructure owner Network Rail and 14 train operators, are poised to strike in strikes expected to shut down large parts of the network for most of next week. Postmen stand on a picket line outside Dartford’s delivery office in Dartford, England. Credit:Getty The rail industry has told passengers to travel only if necessary on December 13, 14 and December 16, 17. The union, which has rejected an 8 percent pay rise over a two-year period, has staged a series of strikes involving about 40,000 rail workers since the summer.