Christine Quinn wears a biker-inspired leather look

Reality star and author Christine Quinn looked more like a superhero than former reality show rogues, flaunting her stuff in a short, bare-bones outfit by designer Namilia Baker.

The beauty had a motorcycle-inspired look as she headed for frozen yogurt in Los Angeles on Monday.

The reality star turned heads when she pranced down a sidewalk in LA.

Moto Momma: Christine Quinn wore a Namilia biker-inspired outfit in Los Angeles on Tuesday

Quinn, who recently returned to Los Angeles after a whirlwind autograph tour for her bestselling book How to Be a Boss B*tch, was a walking billboard in the avant-garde designer’s vegan leather jacket and knee-high boots.

Quinn rocked the edgy black and neon green strapless mini dress today, but recently we’ve also seen her in Balenciaga and Marc Jacobs.

With a cone-shaped design at the bust and lace-up detailing at the sides, the bustier-style dress left little to the imagination and showcased the star’s notoriously slender physique.

Grease lightning, grease lightning: The Selling Sunset star wore a Namilia-inspired outfit from head to toe

Quinn, the mother of a 15-month-old son with husband and business partner Christian Dumontet, put on a show for onlookers as she savored the frozen treat.

The blond bombshell wore her hair short and straight.

In combination with a fresh make-up look and dark black sunglasses, she radiated a fierce sex appeal.

Rock it: Quinn, 33, rocked the edgy moto-inspired black and neon green strapless mini dress

The in-your-face reality star licked her spoon suggestively as the onlookers salivated.

Quinn has been making waves in the press in recent months, as she has been spotted wearing many masterpieces by fashion-conscious designers.

The star was last seen on social media in a gondola in Venice, Italy.