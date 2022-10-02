Christine Quinn shows off her style credentials in black bra and oversized hoodie at the Balenciaga show

<!–

Christine Quinn made sure all eyes were on her as she attended the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The mum of one, 33, stood out from the crowd in a black bra that showed off her roomy cleavage.

She paired it with casual blue jeans and wrapped it in an oversized navy blue hoodie.

Christine increased her already impressive height and added a pair of black pointed high-heeled boots.

She carried her essentials in a black and gold Balenciaga handbag and wore a large silver necklace with the brand’s logo.

She swept her blond locks into a tight, sleek bun and hid her eyes behind black sunglasses.

Realtor Christine recently announced that she has left the Oppenheim Group and started her own company, RealOpen, with her husband Christian.

Christine and Christian started a brokerage called RealOpen, which focuses on the real estate industry and buying houses with cryptocurrency.

In an interview with People, Christine opened up about moving on. “I had to make a business decision that was mine, so I had to cancel the contract so I could move it to my brokerage.”

She also talked about breaking the news to Jason, her boss. “Jason and I, we have a very good relationship. I said to him, “This is because of a career move. I have to do my own thing.” So that’s why I created the company.”

Christine’s new business has also taken her across the country to sunny Miami, where her real estate business has some offerings.

Though her time on the Netflix show has come to an end, the hard worker will still continue to work in real estate and sell luxury homes.

She recently shared a post on her Instagram to her 3.2 million followers that she was now, “Selling Miami.”