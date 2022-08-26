Christine Quinn shows off her shapely bikini body in he South of France

<!–

Blonde bombshell Christine Quinn is in the south of France this week.

The reality TV star said she was at the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel, modeling a Burberry bikini and Balenciaga earrings.

This comes after it was claimed that she will not be returning to her show Selling Sunset as she is focusing on other projects.

She looked very slim in the little string bikini with the famous Burberry pattern.

She added heavy Balenciaga gold jewelry, including a key chain necklace, a bold necklace and BB earrings.

Her white-blond hair was combed back as she looked out over the shoreline.

The Hotel du Cap is very famous.

Actress Elizabeth Taylor and politician Winston Churchill have both stayed there. And more recently the Kardashians and Angelina Jolie.

This post comes after news that the blonde is returning to Selling Sunset, according to TMZ.

She will instead focus on her new business with husband Christian Richard. And the leggy lady has also signed with IMG Models.

Production sources told the site that Quinn is not in season six or seven. Production is already underway.

The site added that it was a “mutual decision” between Christine, Netflix and the production company.

She was last seen enjoying the beauty of Venice, Italy.

The leggy star flashed her toned legs in a caramel silk bra top and white high-heeled miniskirt as she took a gondola ride in the picturesque coastal town.

Quinn also wore $35 Giant Vintage ‘Caliente Tortoise Shield’ sunglasses and a heavy yellow gold necklace with an oversized butterfly pendant that shone in the sun.

Her fashion designer Marc Jacobs said, ‘Travel in style! Che Bella!!’

And she was across the pond, too.

She recently returned from a trip to the UK and toured the US to promote her book How To Be A Boss B*tch.

Admitting she “don’t know what state or time zone” she’s usually in, the beauty detailed her frantic book tour to The New York Times.

“It’s been a whirlwind. I don’t know what city I’m in, what state, what time zone. No idea,” she told the publication.

Christine recently partnered with husband Christian Richard to start their own real estate agency RealOpen.

The company allows anyone to buy a home using cryptocurrency, the first company of its kind to do so — and the pair have big plans to take it higher.

Christine and Christian welcomed their first child, a son named Christian, last May.

The couple in love made the decision to grow their family less than two years after their marriage.