Christine Quinn puts on a busty display in a yellow feather crop top and tiny shorts in New York

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn showed off her eccentric street style at New York Fashion Week on Monday.

The blonde reality star, 33, wore a busty display in a yellow feathered crop top and a pair of small AREA NYC-branded shorts as she stepped into the Big Apple.

Christine’s outfit cost over £1,701 and included a striking £325 pointed crown and £342 chandelier earrings.

Her shorts, with a rainbow tie at the waist, cost a whopping £1,034 alone.

Christine showed off her slender legs in her outfit and flashed her washboard abs, looking hot for a trot as she walked around.

She paired her quirky look with a pair of silver heels and wore her blonde locks out and around her face.

Her makeup was kept simple with dewy foundation, a glossy pink lip and a winged eye.

She was carrying a small pearl-encrusted handbag, which matched her outfit perfectly.

The leggy blonde appeared cheerful as she walked around and chatted with other fashionable bystanders.

Speaking about her love of fashion recently, Christine revealed: ‘Fashion is my greatest passion. I live and breathe fashion. I feel like getting off reality TV, I had to work even harder to be taken seriously.’

The selling sunset start will no longer appear on the hit reality TV show.

Production sources reveal that the exit was “a mutual decision” between Quinn, Netflix and the show’s production company.

Filming is currently underway for season six without Quinn.

Quinn is now focused on her new financial real estate company that she recently co-founded with her husband Christian Richard.

‘I find many customers who want to close quickly because of the volatility [of crypto],’ she said.

‘This allows us to choose the day on which they want to do that, down to the minute.

“We live in an instant gratification generation where people want things quickly. With a traditional home mortgage you look at a closing of four weeks, or it can sometimes be longer [due to] unforeseen inspections.’

The couple looks forward to their new business venture, and Quinn puts her sunset sales days behind her.

“I feel like I was the only one who understood the assignment,” she boasted of her role on the reality show. Christine claimed it’s “eagerly scripted,” despite being categorized as a reality series. “There’s no doubt about that,” she said. “I was the only one who said, ‘Hey, this is a show, and I’m going to give the world a show.’